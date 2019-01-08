Here’s What Macquarie Telecom Group Limited’s (ASX:MAQ) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Macquarie Telecom Group Limited’s (ASX:MAQ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Macquarie Telecom Group has a P/E ratio of 20.39, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$20.39 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Macquarie Telecom Group:

P/E of 20.39 = A$20.33 ÷ A$1.0 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Macquarie Telecom Group increased earnings per share by a whopping 47% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 43% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Macquarie Telecom Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Macquarie Telecom Group has a lower P/E than the average (23.7) P/E for companies in the telecom industry.

ASX:MAQ PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

Macquarie Telecom Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Macquarie Telecom Group, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Macquarie Telecom Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Macquarie Telecom Group’s AU$30m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Macquarie Telecom Group’s P/E Ratio

Macquarie Telecom Group has a P/E of 20.4. That’s higher than the average in the AU market, which is 14.3. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.