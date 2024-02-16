Macray's Seafood open for the season; pay it forward meals at Faneek's: Fall River Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Macray's Seafood in Tiverton has opened for the 2024 season. Plus, we've got renovation announcements and specials, bubble waffles, a night celebrating Jamaica, and even a way for local foodies to pay it forward for those in need.

Let’s dig in:

Macray's Seafood in Tiverton is open for the 2024 season.

Macray’s Seafood open for the 2024 season

Macray’s Seafood, 115 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, had a little Valentine’s Day gift for the community: as of Feb. 14, they are open for the 2024 season. For now, until the weather warms up, their hours are: Friday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

It's Lent: A guide to getting your fish and chips fix in the Fall River area

Bittersweet Farm Restaurant and Tavern to undergo renovations

Bittersweet Farm Restaurant and Tavern, 438 Main Rd., Westport, will be closed temporarily to undergo renovations.

“After over 25 years of feeding Westport and the SouthCoast, we are happy to announce that … the Tavern will be getting a facelift!” they wrote on their Facebook page.

They’ll be closed from Monday, Feb. 19, through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

In concert: Folk and blues singer Tom Rush to perform at Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River

Jamaica Party at Buzzards Bay Brewing

There will be a Jamaica Party with Ja Patty Food Truck and Ocean Breeze steel drums on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Buzzards Bay Brewing, 98 Horseneck Rd., Westport. Dance to the rhythm of reggae beats, while indulging in mouth-watering Jamaican cuisine and sipping on beer, cider, and wine. All ages are welcome. There will be no dogs at this indoor event. Admission is $15. Find tickets online at http://tinyurl.com/bdhrsv66.

Pay it forward meals at Faneek’s Coney Island

You can do a good turn at Faneek’s Coney Island, 269 Rhode Island Ave., Fall River, with their pay it forward meal. For $6, you can buy a meal for someone in need. It’s two hot dogs, chips, and a drink. If you’re in need of a meal, order a “Faneek’s Surprise,” and they’ll cash in a pay it forward meal. Any unused meals will be donated to Child & Family Services.

“We typically have meals on hand and with the way things are right now we know they are certainly needed!” Faneek’s wrote on their Facebook page.

A bubble waffle at The Rise Cafe, 900 County St., Somerset.

Bubble waffles at The Rise Cafe

Try out the bubble waffles at The Rise Cafe, 900 County St., Somerset. Toppings include banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, Maraschino cherry, whipped cream, condensed milk, maple syrup, and butter syrup.

2nd annual Pho Challenge at Hong Meas Restaurant

Will you accept the challenge? That would be the second annual Pho Challenge at Hong Meas Restaurant, 418 Quequechan St., Fall River. On Saturday, May 25, contestants will be challenged to eat four pounds of Hong Meas’ pho. There is a $50 contestant fee. Admission to the event is $10, and children 12 and under get in for free. You could win $200, as well as the honor of being crowned pho royalty. If you’re interested in signing up, call 774-704-5226. For more information about the event, call 508-642-8735.

New drink specials at Rea’s

Rea’s, 531 Wilbur Ave., Swansea, has got some new winter drink specials. Try the red velvet cold brew, which is cold brew concentrate, mixed with dark chocolate almond milk and a swirl of dark chocolate, topped with white chocolate cold foam. The white chocolate raspberry has a creamy white chocolate drizzle, with a hint of sweet raspberry, topped with sweet cream cold foam. Coco-brew comes with creamy hot chocolate and bold crew, for a surprising mix. Or try the Mexican hot chocolate, which is spicy and rich, with hints of cinnamon and chili.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Macray's Seafood open; pay it forward at Faneek's