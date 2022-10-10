Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Shanghai
Summer Zhen
·3 min read

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The hedge funds that have managed to weather and outperform China's bumpy stock markets so far this year say betting on big-picture macroeconomic changes have helped them.

One such fund is Stanley Tao's $230 million Golden Nest Greater China Fund. The hedge fund posted approximately a 2.4% net return for September, according to internal estimates, and is down 1.2% for the first nine months.

That compares with MSCI China's roughly 30% decline in the nine months to September, marking the worst first nine months since 2008. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 16% during the same period and fell 5.5% in September alone.

Extreme risk aversion and bearish bets on internet, real estate and healthcare sectors helped the fund navigate the strong headwinds, Tao, founder and CIO at Golden Nest Capital Management, said.

Tao said his fund started cutting exposure to technology stocks and turned bearish since late 2020 after monitoring regulatory developments, external risks from an audit dispute with U.S. regulators, and recognising that the Chinese government was resolute about fixing a "disorderly expansion of capital" at technology firms.

China-focused long-short equity funds were down 13.5% by the end of August, in sharp contrast to a 1.1% gain by China macro managers, according to Eurekahedge data from With Intelligence.

Macro strategies are the biggest winners this year, with hedge funds cashing in on the volatility spawned by the differing pace of global rate rises and regulatory changes -- seizing opportunities that didn't exist during a decade of uniform easy monetary policies everywhere. For stock-pickers, top-down research is also a key factor in winning or not.

"Ignoring the importance of macro research could be a big mistake for some fundamental investors," said Tao, adding such macro research stops funds from rushing into markets at the end of a bull run, or bottom fishing when a bear market begins.

The $1.8 billion Shanghai Chongyang Investment Management, another hedge fund, reduced exposure to stocks twice in the first quarter to about 60% of assets, thus partially avoiding the panic selling that ensued during China's stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

Partial or full lockdowns were imposed in major centres across the country from March to May, including the most populous city Shanghai, and snap lockdowns continue to be implemented in some areas to stamp out outbreaks.

"We turned cautious in February and seized the window of a sharp market rally at end-March to further reduce our positions," said Wang Qing, chairman at Shanghai Chongyang.

The market didn't fully price in the downside risks to economic growth and corporate earnings at the time, Wang said.

China's economy braked sharply in the second quarter as lockdowns hit consumption and factory output, but there is growing optimism that pandemic restrictions will ease.

Chongyang has decided the fourth quarter is the time to become positive and has started to add some tech and consumer stocks to its portfolio in the past few months.

Its yuan-denominated Chongyang I fund dipped 1.4%, while an offshore U.S. dollar product Chongyang Dynamic Value Fund was down 8.6% by the end of August.

Wang believes market sentiment will improve in three months, expecting China will ease COVID-19 restrictions after the October Communist Party Congress, and U.S. inflation should have fallen for 4 to 5 months by then.

Golden Nest's Tao, however, will remain cautious until next March when China outlines its economic policy direction during the 'Two Sessions' -- meetings of the top decision-making bodies, the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • UK consumer spending lags far behind inflation, BRC and Barclaycard surveys show

    British consumer spending grew last month at a rate that lagged behind inflation by a long way, according to surveys on Tuesday that underlined the risk of recession as the cost-of-living crisis rumbles on. Barclaycard said spending on its credit and debit cards rose 1.8% year-on-year in September, the weakest reading since February 2021 and far behind the annual 9.9% increase in consumer prices in August. Nine out of ten people surveyed by Barclaycard from Sept. 23-26 said they were concerned by rising household energy bills.

  • China’s Crypto Holdouts Test the Boundaries of Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- This summer, word started spreading over Chinese social media about a conference in Dali, a city nestled among 4,000-meter (13,100-foot) peaks in the country’s southwest. The organizers expected fewer than 200 attendees, but ended up selling out the 1,000-person venue only to see more than double that number ultimately show up for the August event. The topic of the gathering: crypto, the sector China’s government declared largely illegal a year ago.Before the clampdown, China was

  • China's electric car market is booming but can it last?

    Cheap electric cars are selling fast but the end of subsidies could end the sales boom.

  • Iraq Can’t Afford OPEC-Mandated Oil Production Cut, Senior Leader Says

    Mohammed al-Sudani, the top candidate for the Iraqi prime minister’s post, said the country needs the money to revive its economy.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

    Whether you’re considering one of the brand’s Alexa devices or a tablet, these are the best savings

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Murphy and other Democrats call for 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia over oil production cut

    Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday called for a change in Washington's ties to Saudi Arabia after the country and other members of the OPEC+ alliance decided to significantly cut production later this year in a move that will likely drive up the slumping cost of crude oil. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Murphy added to the growing number of Democrats arguing that the U.S. should, as he put it, "rethink" the relationship with the Gulf kingdom in light of the announced 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production as well as Riyadh's human rights record. The forthcoming restrictions by OPEC+, which will begin in November, come after President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia this summer seeking, in part, to lower domestic gas prices before the midterms.

  • UK needs 62 billion pounds of cuts or tax rises to tame debt -IFS

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng needs to make 62 billion pounds ($69 billion) of spending cuts or tax rises to stop public debt growing ever-larger as a share of the economy, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in a report on Tuesday. Interest rates for new long-term government borrowing leapt to a 20-year high last month, after Kwarteng announced 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts, on top of even greater short-term support for households' and businesses' energy bills. Kwarteng has sought to regain market confidence by scrapping a plan to axe Britain's top rate of income tax - saving 2 billion pounds - and bringing forward plans for new forecasts and a debt reduction plan to Oct. 31.

  • Taiwan Semi Stock Faces Headwinds. Why This Analyst Says It’s Still a Buy.

    The company’s strong relationship with its largest customer Apple is a key reason for optimism, Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson said.

  • Grain Shippers Slowed by Mississippi River Drought Also Race Against Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Shippers struggling to move grains and fertilizer along a dried-up Mississippi River are also racing to beat the start of winter in the northern Midwest, when the river freezes and commerce shuts down. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s biggest crop traders, said in a note to its clients this week that shipments planned for the upper Mississippi River should be completed as soon as possible to arrive in time before the river’s northern reaches begin to shut down next m

  • EastEnders' Jack Branning furious over Denzel and Amy sex plan

    EastEnders spoilers - Jack Branning will lash out at schoolboy Denzel Danes next week, after making a discovery about his daughter Amy.

  • What to Expect From CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. 2022 Event

    I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk is taking place October 18-19 in New York City, where attendees can learn directly from entrepreneurs leading innovation across digital assets, Web3, blockchain and the metaverse. I.D.E.A.S. speaker Stephen Kaminsky, who leads strategic initiatives and special projects at Jump Crypto, discusses what to expect from the event amid crypto winter.

  • Portuguese Proposal Would Enact Taxes on Crypto Transfers, Capital Gains

    The country had been notable for having no crypto taxes on individuals, but the finance minister last spring had promised that stance was soon to end.

  • Iranian Security Forces Arrested Bitcoin Advocate Ziya Sadr, Sources Say

    Ziya Sadr, an Iranian Bitcoin advocate, was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources. Human Rights Foundation Chief Strategy Officer Alex Gladstein discusses Sadr's case and why this is a continuing story to watch.

  • UK retail sales jump on the back of price inflation but shoppers rein in spending

    While retail sales grew last month, sales volumes continued to decline due to price rises as shoppers tighten purse strings.

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • Portugal to Tax Crypto Gains in Next Year’s Budget Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Portugal is planning to start taxing digital-currency gains on purchases held for less than a year in a major policy shift for one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly nations.Portugal currently does not tax crypto gains unless they come from professional or business activities. But that’s about to change. A provision in the country’s proposed 2023 budget would tax gains on crypto holdings held for less than one year at a rate of 28%, according to the plan submitted to parliament on M

  • In Haiti, factories close, school feedings are on hold and hunger is about to get worse

    The armed men arrived at the two-story factory in Haiti’s rural Artibonite Valley, wielding AK-47s, followed by a hungry mob of hundreds.

  • Bitcoin Advocate Ziya Sadr Arrested by Iranian Security Forces

    A friend of Sadr told CoinDesk the Iranian blockchain educator was arrested in Tehran on Sep. 19 and has not been released.

  • Nobel Prize in Economics Winners Include Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke

    The other two winners were Douglas Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, whose work helped governments and central bankers navigate the global financial crisis and avoid a 1930s-style depression.