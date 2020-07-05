Macro Considerations in the Week Ahead

The risk assets had been rallying since mid-March in anticipation of an economic recovery and fueled by the massive liquidity provided by central banks and the spending plans of governments. Subsequent data have generally confirmed that after sharp contractions, many high-income economies are on the mend, and a return to positive growth is likely in Q3.

The corrective/consolidative phase appears to be drawing to a close.

The stronger than expected China and eurozone PMIs and another strong gain in US non-farm payrolls report may provide the fuel new highs for many risk assets. The better data, the liquidity/stimulus story, and optimism over progress toward a vaccine can renew the draw of savings into risk assets. While flare-ups of the virus are taking place in numerous places, the US seems to be struggling more than other high-income countries.

Many states have frozen re-opening efforts, and some have backtracked. One report suggested credit card usage fell in the last week of June. At the same time, the US may be the best positioned to provide more support. This could also weigh on the dollar and encourage its use to fund the purchase of other assets.

Congress extended the Payroll Protection Program into early August, and it is working on a new fiscal bill that is likely to be worth at least 5% of GDP ($1 trillion).

The Federal Reserve seems to recognize that it can do more, as well. Many of the facilities the Fed has launched are not being used very much. Part of the reason is that the central bank succeeded in helping stabilize the capital markets. Dollar swaps with foreign central banks and large repo operations are simply not needed. The same appears to be true of its money market, commercial paper, primary dealer support. Other facilities, like Main Street, appear not to be sufficiently enticing. The primary and secondary market purchases of corporate bonds have begun, but the Fed is going relatively slowly. The same is true of its support for local and municipal bonds.

Redeployment of resources, tweaking the programs to make them more attractive/accessible, and new initiatives are likely, even if not immediately.

The Fed’s balance sheet shrank in June, the pace of M2 growth slowed, and the average effective fed funds rate ticked up. It is unlikely to accept this combination for long, given its economic assessment and outlook. The FOMC meets late July and then mid-September. The minutes from the recent meeting showed that officials want to give more guidance on the outlook for rates and asset purchases.

Yield curve control, or that the Fed is calling yield curve targeting, which entails the purchases of sufficient notes or bonds to achieve and maintain a predetermined interest rate, remains a distinct possibility later this year. Instead of announcing a fixed amount of bonds it would buy regardless of price, the central bank would set the price (yield) and buy an unspecified quantity to ensure its target is met. A small majority of economists in a Bloomberg poll a month ago anticipate the such a policy will be eventually adopted. Fed officials seem reluctant to take such measures under current conditions. The bar may be higher than previously signaled but

The economic calendar suggests a slow start to the second half.

The June non-manufacturing ISM and PMI are on tap, but the employment data steals its (potential) thunder. June non-farm payrolls jumped by 4.8 mln after a revised 2.7 mln (initially estimated near 2.57 mln) gain in May, well more than expected. It appears that around a third of those who lost jobs returned (~7.5 mln of 22 mln). The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3%.

This was a larger drop than expected, but there continue to be definitional problems that may be exaggerating the improvement. Moreover, the surveys were conducted prior to the recent flare-up and reintroduction of restrictions in several states. Meanwhile, weekly initial claims are slowing, but 1) over a million new filings a week is disheartening, and 2) they are not receding as fast as anticipated.

Globally, measures of producer prices are subdued, and the US and China are no exceptions. The weakness of producer prices is understood to broadly signal weak demand from industry. China’s producer prices are expected to have stabilized in June after falling for the past four months. In May, producer prices had dropped 3.7% from a year ago.