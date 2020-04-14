Macro Risk Advisors Adds to Institutional Coverage Group with Four Senior Appointments

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of derivatives strategy and trade execution for institutional investors, announced the expansion of its sales and execution team with the additions of James Harvey, John McPhail, John Quartararo, and Rocco Strazzella to its institutional coverage group. These appointments illustrate MRA's ongoing commitment to delivering best in class idea generation and efficient execution to its client base.

"We are very excited to have James, John McPhail, John Quartararo, and Rocco join our team at MRA," said Brian Bier, President of MRA. "Amidst a period of disruption in the country, we are able to play offense and make strategic hires that fit our culture and goals to best cover accounts in both derivative and cash markets."

MRA's decision to expand its coverage team comes at a time of an unprecedented surge in market volatility and resulting demand from investors for solutions on how to effectively manage portfolio risk. The firm's clients, including hedge funds, family offices, pension funds, and endowments, have increasingly sought independent advice on the implementation of option strategies.

Mr. Harvey and Mr. Strazzella join from Canaccord Genuity LLC, where both provided cash equity coverage to institutional investors. At MRA, Mr. Harvey will deliver the firm's insights to clients and provide execution coverage across both equities and listed options. Mr. Strazzella will focus on alternative capital at MRA. In this capacity, he will help connect buyers of private securities with entities seeking to raise capital. Mr. McPhail joins MRA to provide market intelligence and execution services across both cash and option markets to institutional clients. He was previously a salestrader at Benchmark LLC. Mr. Quartararo joins from Castle Hill Capital Partners. He will focus on broad business development initiatives, including on helping deliver MRA's educational products to family offices and the RIA community.

"Especially in a period of such heightened market uncertainty, clients are expressing the need for true expertise and trusted, personalized coverage. Through many years of relationship building, our new team members have earned that and will help MRA achieve its client centric goals," said Mr. Bier.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD < GO > on Bloomberg.

