Macron appoints 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as new French premier

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed 34-year-old former education minister Gabriel Attal as France's new prime minister, the Élysée Palace announced on Tuesday, after Élisabeth Borne's centrist government resigned the previous day.

Macron is eager to reorganize the government following recent difficulties in passing the new immigration law.

Elections to the European Parliament are scheduled for the spring and France is organizing the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer.

Attal is a political high-flyer who was known to the French as a government spokesman. Most recently, he headed the Ministry of Education. Now, at the age of 34, he is set to become the youngest prime minister in recent French history.

Attal is considered to be very popular and has a reputation for being able to discuss issues with representatives from other political camps.

Macron could also match Attal better than Borne in terms of type: Attal's dynamic nature and his stellar career remind observers of the president.