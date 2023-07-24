Macron backs police as he pledges to focus on ‘order’ after riots

French police clash with protesters after 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was killed by an officer during a traffic stop in Paris - GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Emmanuel Macron has thrown his support behind the French police, saying his emphasis is on restoring “order” after riots broke out in parts of the country.

In his first public address since clashes over the police shooting of a black teenager at the end of June, Mr Macron thanked Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, for his handling of the outbreaks and expressed sympathy for police and gendarmes who faced “unspeakable” and “unprecedented” waves of violence for days.

He emphasised the importance of restoring law and order.

“The first lesson I draw from this is order, order, order,” the French president told journalists at TF1 and France 2 in a taped interview from New Caledonia where he is on a diplomatic tour of the South Pacific.

“The second is that our country needs a return of authority at every level and beginning first with the family.”

After France faced days of violent unrest, the president said: 'The first lesson I draw from this is order, order, order.' - RAPHAEL LAFARGUE-POOL/SIPA/Shutterstock

The speech was watched closely by police forces and unions in Marseille where the detention of an officer in the anti-crime brigade accused of beating a 22-year-old bystander into a coma has provoked outrage within the ranks.

Police unions condemned the decision to keep the officer in custody rather than release them under judicial supervision. In protest, officers have been calling in sick and unions have called on forces to down tools in a gesture of solidarity.

On Monday, Frédéric Veaux, head of the national police force, fanned the flames by telling Le Parisien that “a police officer has no place in prison”.

Though he declined to react directly to Mr Veaux’s comments, Mr Macron said that while he “understands” their frustration, police are subject to the same rule of law as everyone else.

“No one in the Republic was above the law,” Mr Macron said.

People walk past a burning trash bin after a clash between protesters and police in Marseille on July 1 - CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

In response to the “order, order, order” command, first secretary of the Socialist Party Olivier Faure tweeted: “Let’s stick to Liberty Equality Fraternity. Thanks.”

On the Right, Republican deputy Aurelien Pradie called the interview “ridiculous” and empty.

“Presidential speech reaches heights of banality and vacuity. Political impotence is no longer possible. The challenges are too great. Too urgent. Far from small adjustments and haggling, everything must be rebuilt.”

During the interview, the president also reiterated the need for parents to establish authority in the home in order to prevent future riots, while also acknowledging the role of the state, particularly for children from unstable, low-income or single-parent households.

“We must empower certain families, we must also support families who are in distress, and we must reinvest massively in our youth to give them structure.”

