Macron calls for limit to UN Security Council veto right due to Russian aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron

Read also: Macron confirms more Caesars coming to Ukraine

In particular, Macron called for limits on the use of the veto by U.N. Security Council permanent members in case of mass crimes.

"I would like us to finally start reforming the Security Council so that it is more representative, so that there are new permanent members,” Macron said.

“And so that it could really play its role, through limiting the use of the veto in the case of mass crimes.”

Read also: Macron calls for ‘not humiliating’ Russia, speaks of ‘isolated’ Putin

He called on U.N. members to act to ensure that Russia halts its war against Ukraine.

"This is not about choosing a camp between East and West or North and South,” the French leader added.

“It’s about the responsibility of all those who respect the U.N. Charter and our greatest value and good — peace. Because, apart from the war, it is about the division of the world as a result of direct and indirect consequences of this conflict.”

Read also: Russia may be kicked out of UN thanks to Ukrainian activists

Macron said some countries are in a neutral position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, and those who want to pursue such a policy of “non-alignment” are making a historic mistake.

“After all, this is a struggle in the name of peace, for the benefit of the sovereignty of states, for the territorial integrity of everyone,” Macron said, adding that those who are silent today “become accomplices of modern imperialism and cynicism.”

“Our values are universal, which is why they should never be at the service of a force that violates these principles,” Macron said.

He added at the same time that “in recent years, we have been very liberal with these values, and this is a mistake.”



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine