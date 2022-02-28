Macron claims Putin has agreed to stop strikes on civilians

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, and urged him on behalf of the international community to cease his country's attack on Ukraine, Reuters reports.

The French president also implored Putin to halt all strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, "preserve the civilian infrastructure, and provide safe access to key roads, especially south of Kyiv," Reuters writes, per Macron's office.

According to the Elysee, "President Putin confirmed his willingness to commit on these three points." The two leaders then agreed to keep in touch over the coming days.

Interestingly, Putin apparently claimed during the call that Russian forces are not a threat to Ukrainian civilians, CNN reports. As of Sunday, Ukraine reported at least 352 civilians dead.

Meanwhile, however, per CNN, a senior U.S. official on Monday told reporters that Russian forces are "causing civilian harm and they are striking civilian targets," but it is not yet clear "whether it's intentional and directed."

Following his 90-minute call with Putin, Macron then spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

