Macron to Defeat Marine Le Pen in French Presidential Race

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is projected to win the French presidential run-off election, besting right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen.

PARIS (AP) — #France election: Polling agencies project centrist President Macron will win 2nd term, defeating far-right rival Le Pen. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) April 24, 2022



Projections made as the polls closed had the centrist Macron gaining 58.2 percent of the vote while Le Pen captured 41.8 percent.

Macron and Le Pen were set to enter a run-off election after neither candidate met the threshold for a decisive first-round victory.

Macron had received 28.6 percent of the vote while Le Pen drew 23.6 percent in that first election, according to pollster Ifop-Fiducial for French broadcasters TF1 and LCI.

If the pollster predictions prove true, Macron would assume office for a second term, becoming the first French president in two decades to do so.

While Macron is poised to secure another term, his popularity has waned amid a European economic crisis exacerbated by Russia’s disruption of energy markets and other domestic problems which Le Pen has tapped into. He confronts an increasingly divided country and an uphill battle to keep his party’s majority in the French parliament.



While Macron nearly achieved a landslide win five years ago, becoming France’s youngest president at 39, that margin is likely to shrink significantly to around 57-58.5 percent of the vote to Le Pen’s 41.5-43 percent.

More from National Review