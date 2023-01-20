Macron Faces Prolonged Battle Over Pensions as Unions Dig In

William Horobin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The biggest protest of Emmanuel Macron’s time in office is setting the stage for a prolonged, legacy-defining battle over pension reform for the French president as neither he nor labor unions are leaving room for compromise.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday, led by labor unions opposing the 45-year-old leader’s plan to eliminate deficits in the pension system by raising the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62.

Emboldened by broad public opposition, unions called for more action and disruption when the government presents its plan to the cabinet on Monday. They will hold another day of coordinated strikes and protests Jan. 31.

“This reform is unacceptable and against the interests of the population,” the labor unions said in a joint statement. “We are determined to have a fair retirement system, financed by a different way of sharing wealth.”

Efforts to overhaul the pension system by getting the French to work longer have often been the undoing of previous governments, who’ve been forced to back down in the face of protests that paralyzed the country. Now, a protracted confrontation will test the resolve of Macron, who has pitched pension reform as a vital step in his pro-business overhaul of the French economy.

“We strongly believe that this reform is a necessity for France,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday. “So we will stick to that reform even if, of course, there will be a debate in the French parliament. There might be some improvements of the reform.”

Forging ahead despite resistance would expend political capital at a time when Macron is already weakened without a majority in parliament. But backing down would put in doubt his credentials as a pro-business reformer and add risks to public finances, which are under pressure from record debt burden nearing 114% of economic output.

Key to Macron’s next steps is whether unions can hang on to the backing they have for strikes and protests. Opinion polls indicate that for now they have huge support among the wider French population, with a poll by Ifop for Sud Radio showing Thursday that only 28% back the pension-reform plan.

Also fueling the unions’ momentum is the rare unity on the issue of France’s normally fragmented labor movements. They haven’t joined forces to this extent since protests against former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2010 pension reform, according to Jean Grosset, director of the social dialogue observatory at think tank Fondation Jean Jaures.

Sarkozy’s popularity never recovered and the center-right president was beaten in the 2012 election by Socialist Francois Hollande, who pledged to roll back some of the changes.

“The reform passed, but it sent a shock wave through the country for eight to 10 months,” Grosset said. “The government paid a high political price.”

In 1995, Prime Minister Alain Juppe abandoned his pension-reform plan after strikes brought the country to a halt for about a month.

Macron has already backed down once on pensions, dropping a 2019 plan to streamline the country’s byzantine systems after some of the longest transport strikes in its history. His government at the time said it hit pause and then abandoned the plan because of the Covid pandemic.

But this time, Macron has indicated he won’t budge. He argues that making the French work longer is essential to boost relatively low employment rates among seniors and avoid persistent deficits in a public system funded by worker contributions.

Read more: Why Macron Is Risking a Wave of Unrest Over Pensions: QuickTake

While his government has indicated there could be minor tweaks to the plan when it is debated in parliament in February and March, it also says any changes must be financed, making it unlikely the change in retirement ages could be scrapped.

“For the pact between generations to be fair, this reform needs to be implemented,” Macron said on Thursday. “So we’ll do it with respect and in dialogue, but determination and a sense of responsibility”

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum, Samy Adghirni and Francine Lacqua.

(Adds comment from Le Maire in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month as inflation eases in Europe's largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, data showed on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month last year, the federal statistics office reported, compared with analysts' expectations for the rate to ease to 20.8% from 28.2% in November. Compared with the previous month, prices fell 0.4%, less than the consensus for a drop of 1.2%.

  • India's aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India has been fined 3 million Indian rupees ($36,979.97) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India's aviation regulator said on Friday. The license of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight has also been suspended for three months while a penalty of 300,000 rupees (about $3,700) was imposed on Air India's director-in-flight services, the regulator added in a statement. India's aviation regulator had earlier issued show cause notices to some Air India staff and all pilots and cabin crew members of the flight following the incident.

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy as Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of the FTX exchange’s swift downfall and last year’s rout in digital assets. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12

  • Tokyo core inflation likely double BOJ's 2% target in January: Reuters Poll

    Inflation data in the world's third-largest economy has received unusual attention amid market expectations of a shift in the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ultra-easy monetary policy. The core consumer price index (CPI) in Tokyo was seen rising 4.2% in January from a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 19 economists. "Inflation likely stayed elevated in January since the effect of the stimulus package, which depresses energy prices, will not fully kick-in until February," said Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, referring to fiscal measures to curb household inflation.

  • Sundance Review: Ashley Sabin And David Redmon’s Documentary ‘Kim’s Video’

    Premiering on the first day of the Sundance Film Festival, Kim’s Video is the perfect Sundance documentary, a playful and intelligent film that teases one thing and delivers quite another. Just as 2012’s Searching for Sugar Man set out to find a missing soul singer and uncovered a secret history of anti-apartheid rebellion in South […]

  • Explainer-How the BOJ's new yield-controlling tool works

    The Bank of Japan this week crafted a new weapon to defend its yield cap and extend the lifespan of its yield control policy, without having to ramp up bond buying and dry up already thinning market liquidity. Specifically, the BOJ amended rules for an existing market operation tool, so it can pump funds extending up to 10 years in variable rates to financial institutions against collateral. While the new tool could keep bond bears at bay, there is uncertainty on how effective it would be in keeping long-term interest rates from rising.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed.

  • They work, do their own cooking, and read (in Ukrainian): the lives of Russian PoWs in a Ukrainian prison camp

    Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are held in special camps which are visited by representatives of international organisations, whereas Russia does not grant any access to Ukrainian prisoners on its territory.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine could be an ‘inflection point for the Western world’: ‘The only thing that matters for the future of the world is how this thing plays out’

    A recession may be on the way, but Jamie Dimon says the Ukraine war is still the world's most challenging crisis.

  • Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

    Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Pompeo Claims Trump Told Him to ‘Shut the Hell Up’ about China’s Covid Response

    Former president Donald Trump reportedly told former secretary of state Mike Pompeo to "shut the hell up for a while" about Beijing's Covid response so as not to upset Chinese president Xi Jinping.

  • Kremlin Threatens ‘Whole New Level’ of War Over Western Weapons

    Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via Reuters Russia is on edge as American and European leaders meet in Europe to discuss delivering more weapons and military aid packages to Ukraine, with the Kremlin warning that more deliveries of weaponry to Kyiv will bring the conflict to a “new level.”“This will mean taking the conflict to a whole new level, which certainly will not bode well in terms of global European security,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS. “Naturally, the very di

  • Pompeo says Trump told him to ‘shut the hell up’ about China

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his forthcoming memoir that former President Trump told him to “shut the hell up” about China in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Semafor reported on Thursday. “My Mike, that f—— guy hates you!” Trump reportedly said to Pompeo in March 2020 after a call with Chinese President…

  • Opinion | The McCarthy Holdouts May Come to Regret the Deal They Made

    Conservative hard-liners will have to decide whether they care more about substance or process in a debt ceiling fight.

  • Serbian President Vucic denounces Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is thought to be one of the staunchest allies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Crimea and Donbas are Ukrainian territories and denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.