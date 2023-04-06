Macron fails to change Xi Jinping's stance on war in Ukraine, Politico writes

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping

According to a French diplomat familiar with how the conversation unfolded, Macron said that the West was concerned that Beijing would supply weapons to Russia.

“The president urged Xi not to make deliveries to Russia that would help its war against Ukraine; Xi said this war is not his,” the source said.

Nonetheless, the diplomat described the talks, which lasted an hour and a half, "frank and constructive."

Macron traveled to Beijing together with European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, hoping to convince China to “bring Russia to its senses” and facilitate negotiations.

Macron also said the Chinese leader ruled out the use of nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine.

Another French diplomatic source told Reuters that China was ready to work with France on “stopping (Russia’s) war (against Ukraine) through negotiations.”

Xi Jinping was on a state visit to Moscow from March 20 to 22, becoming the first leader to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on March 17.

The Financial Times reported that after his visit to the Kremlin, Xi Jinping would hold a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it has not taken place yet.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine