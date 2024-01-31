Macron feasts with Swedish royalty as French farmers camp on motorway

While French farmers continued to lay siege to Paris, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, attended a lavish gala dinner in Stockholm in the company of the King and Queen of Sweden.

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia and the rest of the family spared no expense at a banquet with the president and first lady at Stockholm Palace.

Also in attendance at the dinner were Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

Dozens of French farmers formed a road blockade in Jossigny, east of Paris - YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The state dinner took place as French farmers camped out on motorways eating sausages cooked on open fires as part of their protest journey to Paris.

Brigitte chose a structured, floor-length gown in a powder blue shade and sequins around the neckline and waist. She wore diamond earrings.

The dinner included a nod to some French cuisine with moules marinières.