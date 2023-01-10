Macron Government Plans to Make French Work Longer

Ania Nussbaum and William Horobin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s government presented a plan to gradually raise France’s minimum retirement age to 64 by 2030 from 62, defying labor unions that have pledged to resist the change with strikes and protests.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Making the French work longer is essential to boost relatively low employment rates among seniors and avoid persistent deficits in a system funded by worker contributions, the government has said. Labor organizations say it will unfairly penalize the low-skilled and least wealthy who began working early in life.

“I’m aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told a news conference in Paris. “Today, we are presenting a plan of balance for our retirement system, a plan of fairness, a plan that brings social progress.”

Unions will meet later on Tuesday to decide how to respond to the announcement. The government intends to present a final version of the pension bill in a cabinet meeting on Jan. 23, before parliament starts reviewing the legislation from February.

The showdown around what French officials have dubbed “the mother of all reforms” is set to be a defining moment in Macron’s second five-year term as French leader.

If the 45-year-old forges ahead, he’ll likely face the kind of paralyzing upheaval that accompanied — and sometimes defeated — his predecessors’ attempts to alter laws affecting labor and retirement. If he backs down, it would undermine his decade-long drive to drag France through a pro-business transformation.

Read more: Macron Stakes Economic Legacy on Pension Reform Fight

Macron already withdrew a different proposal for pension reform in 2020 after months of demonstrations and strikes. At the time, he cited the Covid pandemic.

The gamble in 2023 also comes at a difficult juncture for the French economy as it wrestles with soaring power prices, and record inflation weighs on households and businesses.

Public finances are strained after massive spending during the pandemic and the energy crisis. Without changes to the retirement system, it alone is set to record an annual deficit of as much as 0.8% of annual economic output during the next 10 years, according to France’s Pensions Advisory Council. That will come at a time when the government is also seeking to devote more funds to investment in industry and the green transition.

In an effort to build consensus, Borne dropped the proposal Macron initially touted during his election campaign to raise the minimum retirement age to 65. To meet the objective of financial balance, she said the government will instead accelerate the implementation of a previous overhaul that gradually increases the minimum number of years of contributions to 43. The age at which people can retire with a guarantee of a full pension will not be changed from 67.

Those concessions respond to some of the demands of the conservative Republicains party, which has said it could back the pension bill if there are guarantees on minimum retirement incomes and the age cut-offs are not raised too far or too fast. Securing that backing would give Macron a large enough majority in parliament to avoid using the controversial article in the constitution that allows bills to pass without a vote.

Still, that is unlikely to appease the protests as a large majority of French people oppose the plan and unions have reiterated their opposition to even a small increase in the minimum age. According to a Jan. 4 survey of 1,005 people by pollster Elabe for BFM TV, 47% want the minimum age to remain at 62 and another 25% say it should even be lowered. Some members of leftist parties already said they would join demonstrations on Jan. 21.

Falling Approval

Labor unions argue there are other options to re-balance the system, including encouraging or obliging French companies to keep on older workers, or reining in Macron’s corporate tax cuts to fund the pension system.

The reform is a very personal challenge for Macron, who is looking to build his legacy as he cannot run for a third term in 2027 and has always been keen on leaving his mark on the French economy.

His approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since March 2020, before the Covid pandemic swept through France, according to a survey by pollster Ifop for Paris Match magazine and Sud Radio published on Tuesday. Of 1,010 adults interviewed online on Jan. 5-6, 36% said they backed his record as president, down 2 points on the previous month. The poll also showed that three-fifths of participants don’t see him as capable of reforming the country.

(Corrects day of union meeting in fourth paragraph to Tuesday from Thursday)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises 1% as petroleum demand set to touch record next year

    Oil prices climbed marginally on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows. Global consumption of liquid fuels is forecast to reach 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024, driven primarily by growth in countries like India and China, reflecting trends in economic activity, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. Brent futures rose 75 cents, 0.9%, to $80.40 a barrel by 12:27 p.m. ET (1727 GMT), while U.S. crude gained 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $75.45 per barrel.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Reverse Lower; A Few Stocks Break Out But Volume Mixed

    Dow Jones rises to start the earnings season. S&P Global Market Intelligence sees a strong economy in 2023. Retail stocks fall while BBBY pops

  • Dollar holds near seven-month lows as traders await inflation data

    The dollar was little changed versus the euro and other major currencies on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months as investors positioned themselves ahead of key inflation report later in the week. The euro edged up 0.01% against the greenback to $1.0733 at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), just below its seven-month high of $1.07605 hit Monday. The dollar has been trending lower as market participants question whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to increase interest rates beyond 5% to curb inflation, as the effects of last year's aggressive rate hikes have already begun to show.

  • Wall Street creeps into positive territory while FTSE slips as Powell warns of 'unpopular' measures

    The US central bank chair underscored importance of maintaining focus on inflation and labour market.

  • Evacuation order issued for Cal Poly Creamery, agricultural areas due to rising flood waters

    “Shepard’s Reservoir is about to breach,” Cal Poly warned.

  • Wall St rises as Fed's Powell steers clear of monetary policy outlook

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell steered clear of commenting on the monetary policy outlook, with focus turning to an upcoming inflation reading scheduled for later this week. Powell's remarks, which offered no clues on the Fed's plans for future tightening, came as a major relief after two other policymakers on Monday injected a note of caution over the interest rate outlook. "He (Powell) hasn't disrupted the market in any way and the fact that he stresses the need for political independence while tackling inflation, that's a definite positive for the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, New York.

  • France plans to push retirement age to 64, strikes and protests loom

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, detailing an unpopular reform of the pension system that risks strikes and will test President Emmanuel Macron's ability to deliver change. The long-delayed overhaul, which Borne said was a facing up to reality, must now be approved by parliament. A retirement age of 64 is opposed by four in every five citizens according to an Odoxa poll, at a time when many are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

  • Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 ...

  • Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss

    Attorneys for Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico urged the state Supreme Court on Monday to dismiss a Republican challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. The case is one of several court battles in states from Kentucky to Utah regarding U.S. House districts enacted by state legislatures and alleged constitutional violations. Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said the court would take a deliberative approach, setting aside time with no deadline to forge a decision, after hourlong oral arguments guided heavily by questions from justices.

  • Babies "R" Us to return with store at American Dream mall

    Babies "R" Us was the go-to destination for parents looking for cribs, pacifiers and diaper bags until stores were shut in June 2018. WHP Global said the new store in New Jersey sets the stage for a national rollout in the future. Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2017, straining under a $2.5 billion debt pile.

  • EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

    The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of the creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc., whose parent company is Canadian-based TC Energy, to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.

  • Here are three tax tasks for newly married couples

    Remember: if you marry by December 31, you're considered married for the whole year for tax purposes.

  • Southwest launches one-way fares starting $49 for some routes

    The airline said it will offer the fares starting at $49 for certain one-way routes, with travelers required to make the purchase 21 days in advance. Southwest faced operational chaos during the peak holiday season due to a tech meltdown, forcing the carrier to cancel more than 16,000 flights that stranded passengers and invited scrutiny from the U.S. government. BofA Global Research on Tuesday cut the price target on the company's shares by $3 to $42 after the wave of cancellations.

  • Jamie Dimon Says Fed May Need to Hike Interest Rates Beyond 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favor of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fe

  • Chinese auto sales rise 2.4% as consumers look to make use of ending EV subsidies

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian discusses the outlook for Chinese EV makers, Tesla price cuts, and more.

  • 10x Genomics toolkit ‘at the fulcrum of innovation,’ CEO says

    10x Genomics CEO Serge Saxonov joins Yahoo Finance to discuss biotechnology innovation, progress in genomics, and macroeconomic headwinds.

  • Jeff Saturday: If I get this job, there’s going to be significant change

    Jeff Saturday won his first game after being named the interim head coach of the Colts this season, but they lost their last seven to end the year with a 4-12-1 record. Now the Colts have to decide who will permanently fill the vacancy they created by firing Frank Reich. Saturday said multiple times during [more]

  • Tony Dungy incensed with Texans’ decision to fire Lovie Smith

    Former Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy is upset the Houston Texans decided to fire Lovie Smith after a 3-13-1 season.

  • Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 1 playoff berth in 4 seasons

    The Cardinals' hire of Kliff Kingsbury didn't work out.

  • Putin’s Secret ‘Squadron’ of Executioners Exposed for Killing Own Men

    ReutersAs convicted murderers and rapists quickly become Russia’s new “heroes” on the battlefield in Ukraine, captured members of the notorious Wagner Group say they’ve been stiffed on payment and witnessed public executions on the frontline.“Those who disobey are eliminated—and it’s done publicly,” Yevgeny Novikov, a former inmate recruited by Wagner, told Polygon Media and the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit in a new report out Tuesday. Citing recorded interviews the ex-Wagner fighters gave