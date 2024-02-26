Macron hosts European leaders to rally support for Ukraine aid

French President Emmanuel Macron receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) at the Elysee Palace to take part in an international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine. Ludovic Marin/AFP/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron called for more weapons and resources to be rushed to Ukraine at an aid conference in Paris on Monday.

The meeting, which was organized at short notice, featured top representatives from many of Kiev's key European backers, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

"The general realization today is that the security of all of us is at stake," Macron told some 20 heads of state and government at the Élysée Palace.

As Ukraine's war enters its third year, Macron said Moscow's behaviour was becoming more aggressive on the political level and on the front line in Ukraine.

"Russia must not win the war," Macron emphasized, saying support cannot be allowed to waver and that Ukraine's backers must intensify efforts.

Increased aid for Ukraine with money and weapons must be mobilized both jointly and at the national level, he said.

"We are in the process of ensuring our security today and tomorrow," said Macron.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the meeting in Paris via video.

An advisor to Macron said in advance that the consultations in Paris are less about new assurances for arms deliveries and more about increasing the efficiency of the military aid already promised - including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and cyberdefence.

French President Emmanuel Macron receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) at the Elysee Palace to take part in an international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine. Ludovic Marin/AFP/dpa