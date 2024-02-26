Macron hosts summit seeking solutions for war-ravaged Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron is on Monday hosting an international conference in support of Ukraine as Russia's invasion enters its third year.

European leaders and ministers have been invited to the meeting to "study the available means" of reinforcing cooperation in support of Ukraine, Macron's office said.

"Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will be an opportunity to study ways to boost the cooperation between partners in support to Ukraine."

French officials say Macron is determined to send a message to Moscow that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe despite fears over continued US support.

Search for solutions

Polish President Andrzej Duda told Polsat television that he would attend the conference "to discuss new propositions of solution and aid for Ukraine".

Ukraine has faced intense pressure on its eastern front in recent months as it grapples with ammunition shortages and hold-ups to much-needed Western military aid.

This meeting comes 10 days after Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky signed bilateral security agreements at the Elysée Palace in Paris.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

EU approves new round of sanctions against Russia

EU to extend Ukrainian agriculture free trade, adding safeguards for farmers

French aid workers in Ukraine killed by 'deliberate' drone attack