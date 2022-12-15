Macron Implores Europe to Match Biden’s Green Subsidy Package

1
Ania Nussbaum, Katharina Rosskopf and Michael Nienaber
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is calling for the European Union to come up with a robust answer to Joe Biden’s green subsidy package known as the Inflation Reduction Act that includes common funding.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We must go faster, simplify our rules and provide a macroeconomic answer and a level of aid at the national and European levels that allows us to match what the Americans have done,” the French president told reporters before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels where they will discuss the issue.

Macron and his EU counterparts have been outspoken over the $369 billion climate and tax law, which they say provides an unfair advantage to North American industries, including electric-vehicle producers. The EU has said it may take the US to the World Trade Organization over the law.

“Although we are allies, we must have this response to strengthen our industrial base and remain competitive,” he said, adding that the response should include “European instruments and common funding.”

EU Divisions

The EU leaders will task the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, to propose how to mobilize national and EU tools to safeguard Europe’s economic, industrial and technological base, according to a draft of the summit conclusion seen by Bloomberg.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled an initial plan on Wednesday that would give member states more latitude to invest in their own companies and that would redirect existing EU money to firms in need. But the leaders will need to address how far reaching the commission proposal will be and, importantly, if it will include new money.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has backed a more moderate response to the American climate and tax law, pushing to streamline how existing EU funds are distributed and increasing incentives at the national level.

“We will also talk about the competitiveness and future viability of our economy, in particular our joint handling of the Inflation Reduction Act,” Scholz told reporters ahead of the summit. He also hinted there would be no immediate action taken on Thursday, saying the topic would come up “more often and repeatedly” in the coming months.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte echoed Scholz’s proposal by pushing back against the idea of joint funding options. “We are not big fans of new money,” Rutte said. “We have to look at existing money and how to use that.”

Sovereignty Fund

The German and Dutch approach has irked some that are pushing for a more rigorous response, arguing that not all nations have the same fiscal capacity to support their domestic companies.

“Member states are not equal when it comes to delivering state aid. Some can deliver a lot more than others,” the EU’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “That’s why we propose to introduce a new sovereignty fund, as a complementary funding to ensure all European countries can benefit from the green transition instead of just a few.”

Germany is planning to spend more than €10 billion ($10.6 billion) to invest in companies switching to clean technologies, according to people familiar with the plan.

“Today we see that too often countries are trying to install a scheme on their own and it looks a bit like a game of the deepest pockets,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday. “And yes, some countries may think they have deeper pockets, but in a few months we’re all at the end of what you can do.”

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Jillian Deutsch, Jorge Valero, John Ainger, Lyubov Pronina, Niclas Rolander, Slav Okov and Krystof Chamonikolas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of 2021 child sex crime receives two life sentences

    Johnny Jackson, 32, who told Lee County Sheriff's deputies 'she provoked me,' sentenced to two life sentences after raping child.

  • Police searching for suspect after home invasion, robbery in Greensburg

    Police are searching for the suspect after a home invasion and robbery took place in Greensburg.

  • Brazil Electoral Court Probes Bolsonaro, Police Seek Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s electoral court is investigating outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and some allies for allegedly casting doubt on the result of the October election and abusing their power during the campaign.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Ma

  • UN peacekeeper killed after attack in southern Lebanon

    An Irish U.N. peacekeeper was killed and several others wounded after unidentified attackers opened fire on a convoy in southern Lebanon, Irish and Lebanese military officials said Thursday. The Irish Defense Forces said in a statement said that a pair of armored vehicles carrying eight Irish UNIFIL peacekeeping troops were fired at as they drove north, toward Beirut, Tuesday night from the town of Al-Aqbiya. The Irish military added that one of the three wounded soldiers is in serious condition.

  • Biden Meets With African Leaders to Encourage Fair Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden met with leaders of six African nations facing elections in 2023 and urged them to ensure that balloting is free and fair. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkBiden held a private meeting at the White House on Wednesday with leaders f

  • EU leaders tackle discord over support for industry, Russia sanctions

    European Union leaders met on Thursday to try and resolve some of their outstanding disagreements before the year ends, from ways to defend their industry against subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition to new sanctions against Russia and a gas price cap. In a summit overshadowed by a corruption scandal that emerged in the EU parliament over the past week, leaders were also faced with Poland holding up a deal on minimum corporate tax and, by extension, an 18 billion euro loan to Ukraine. After Belgian prosecutors charged Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the EU chamber, and three others for accepting bribes from World Cup host Qatar, European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola said the assembly "is not for sale".

  • EU faces subsidy race with US in trade spat

    EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday at a summit focusing on a trade dispute with key ally the United States that threatens to trigger a subsidy race between the economic superpowers.

  • German Go-It-Alone Response to Biden’s Green Subsidy Plan Sets Off Alarm for EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin’s response to Joe Biden’s green subsidy plan is setting off alarm bells in Paris and Madrid, where officials are concerned it could give German firms an unfair advantage over their European rivals. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkWhile the Ger

  • Russian Orthodox manuals, St George's ribbons and Communist Party membership cards: Ukraines Security Service reports back on its searches of Moscow-linked churches

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed counterintelligence measures at sites of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Kherson oblasts.

  • US-Africa summit: Joe Biden says US is 'all in' on Africa's future

    President Joe Biden outlines a funding boost to the continent during a summit in Washington.

  • Lockerbie: Libya orders probe into suspect handover to US

    It is claimed that Abu Agila Masud was abducted from his home before being transferred to the US.

  • Palestinian activist's family seeks ICC probe into his death

    The family of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died last year after allegedly being beaten by Palestinian security forces said Thursday it has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the death. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of what he said was its authoritarianism and human rights violations. Banat's family said he died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons.

  • Mbappe attends to fan ahead of World Cup semifinal match

    Kylian Mbappe attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball ahead of the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on Wednesday. Mbappe was seen checking on the welfare of the France supporter, who appeared to be dazed, after the incident at Al Bayt Stadium. It is not clear if Mbappe was the one who hit the errant shot into the stands, but he quickly went over to check on the man, who was also being helped by fellow fans.

  • Jupiter spa owner arrested in prostitution, human-trafficking bust

    Hua Zhang is accused of running a prostitution ring out of Jupiter's Orchids of Asia Day Spa. In Martin County, 11 men are arrested as well.

  • Could Chasing Your Dog Around Help You Live Longer?

    A new study suggests that short bursts of activity a few times a day—like chasing your pup around the yard—can limit risk of death.

  • ‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions

    EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, has hired showrunner and director John Ealer. Ealer joins the company as senior production executive. He will lead the company’s slate of productions, supervising showrunners and executive producing series. He reports to David Brady, CEO and Kate Harrison, President. Ealer […]

  • White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

    The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said.

  • China Cranks Up Propaganda Defending Xi as Covid Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- With Covid-19 running rampant after President Xi Jinping’s government swiftly abandoned its zero-tolerance policy, the Communist Party is still insisting its strategy will “stand the test of history.” Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkIn a front-page c

  • Kansas again failed John Calvin, who was put away by Golubski and has stage 4 cancer

    “I’m in a place where I shouldn’t even be,” he told Melinda Henneberger in a message, “locked up, and I’m suffering from cancer that I didn’t even know I had.” | Opinion

  • Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims

    The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Rev. Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit superior general, made the admission during a briefing with journalists that was dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik and the reluctance of both the Vatican and the Jesuits to tell the whole story behind the unusually lenient treatment he received even after he had been temporarily excommunicated.