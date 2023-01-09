Macron, Kishida Vow Closer Cooperation in Indo-Pacific Region

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid shared concerns over China and North Korea.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Macron and Kishida highlighted challenges including security as areas where they can increase cooperation. The leaders looked to a new round of joint military exercises as well as Japan’s establishment of a consulate in France’s New Caledonia islands, which marks deeper cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Beyond the war in Ukraine, our two countries have never failed to coordinate closely on major international crises, as well as on non-proliferation issues,” Macron said ahead of a work dinner at the Elysee presidential palace on Monday.

“Japan can count on our unfailing support in the face of Pyongyang’s flagrant violations of international law,” Macron said, adding that Paris and Tokyo “will also continue our joint actions in the Indo-Pacific area.”

France is Kishida’s first stop on a tour that will also take him to Italy, the UK, Canada and the US. Japan seeks to deepen security cooperation with fellow Group of Seven members before hosting the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May. Kishida is also poised to explain Japan’s new security policy, which sets the long-pacifist nation on course for its biggest increase in defense spending since the end of World War II.

“France is a leading partner for establishing a free and open Indo-Pacific space,” Kishida said. “From now on, the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are inseparable.” He referred to what he called the intensification of “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force” in areas including the South China Sea, saying Japan wanted to pursue cooperation with France including through joint exercises.

The new strategy, which was approved by Kishida’s cabinet in December, laid out plans for Japan to develop its own hypersonic missiles as part of a radical upgrade of its defense capabilities, from the coast guard to cybersecurity. The shift was mostly triggered by security concerns over China, which is described in the new policy as an “unprecedented strategic challenge.”

‘Systemic Rival’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea stepping up its missile launches, including one that flew over Japan for the first time in five years, also led to the shift.

While Macron has repeatedly called for engagement with China and resisted efforts to divide the world into competing blocs, he often describes the Asian giant as a “systemic rival” and criticizes Beijing’s “hegemonic stance” and human rights abuses.

A senior French official said France is open to discuss new defense industry contracts with Japan if the opportunity arises.

Renault SA’s talks with Nissan Motor Co. is one of the topics Macron was due to discuss with Kishida after discussions stalled late last year, people familiar with the situation said earlier Monday.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds, Albertina Torsoli and Ania Nussbaum.

