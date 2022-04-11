Macron and Le Pen to face off in French election battle
French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen are preparing for two weeks of tough campaigning after they reach a run-off in France's presidential elections.
The French president now faces an April 24 showdown with Ms. Le Pen that polls say will be much more tightly contested than his landslide victory five years ago.
The car updates the classic look and livery for the current GT. It will be on display at the New York auto show next week.
PARIS (Reuters) -French leader Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for what promises to be a very tightly fought presidential election runoff on April 24, pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a far-right nationalist. With partial results putting Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after the first-round voting, other major candidates admitted defeat. Except for another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, they all urged voters to block the far-right in the second round.
The Boston Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to an $18.75 million, four-year deal Sunday covering 2023-26 that includes two club options and escalators that could increase the total to $44.5 million over six seasons. The agreement was announced by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before Boston played the finale of a three-game series against the rival New York Yankees. The Red Sox poached Whitlock from the Yankees in the winter meeting draft ahead of the 2021 season.
French political leaders vote in the first round of the presidential election, as Macron seeks a second five-year term
Readers share their views on the ruling against Costco project; new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; and living, evolving constitutions
In a tight labor market made worse by the pandemic, employers are increasingly looking at providing housing as a key incentive for hiring.
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving to Tijuana every day to be processed into the U.S. at the San Ysidro border crossing.
More than a dozen states are considering versions of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba says the war in Ukraine "wouldn't take place" if Ukraine was granted NATO membership in 2008.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsThe prospect of a Marine Le Pen presidency is spooking investors in the French bond market as the far-right candidate closes in on incumbent Emm
Two of the biggest automakers on the planet are teaming up to gain even more scale to help them conquer the EV market.
Shvidler, a billionaire Russian oil tycoon and friend of Roman Abramovich, also recently had another $45 million private jet seized in the UK.
Oregon’s house of justice is burning, and district attorneys are doing everything they can to rescue victims while beating back a fire.
A lot of Oregon fans wanted Ty Thompson to replace Anthony Brown at QB last season. Nate Costa said they had several conversations about making the move.
POISSY, France (AP) — From the market stall outside Paris that she’s run for 40 years, Yvette Robert can see first-hand how soaring prices are weighing on France’s presidential election and turning the first round of voting on Sunday into a nail-biter for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron. Shoppers, increasingly worried about how to make ends meet, are…
The EU on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, while also preventing many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the bloc. Vehicles used as international transport that have Russian and Belarusian number plates will not be able to move goods on EU territory, the Russian customs service said. "According to available information, the restrictions do not yet apply to road freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy, non-ferrous metals and fertilisers," the customs service said.
A national hero from his cricketing days, Mr Khan has now fallen out with the powerful military.
Belal Muhammad is making a bold prediction for Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday. The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB. BaFin said following the sanctions, management at VTB's Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, and that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit.