Macron to meet Biden at G20, hopes to "re-engage"

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Rome at the Group of 20 summit at the end of October to "re-engage" and to move on after a rift over a U.S. military pact with Australia.

"We will catch up during the G20. I think it is the right occasion to see how we can re-engage ... it is about facts and what to do together," Macron said as he arrived for a summit dinner in Slovenia.

Australia's decision to cancel a big submarine contract with France and opt for U.S.-designed vessels instead as part of the new AUKUS security alliance with Washington and London incensed Paris.

