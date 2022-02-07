Putin, Macron Wrap Up Six Hours of Talks: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. It was the latest in a series of diplomatic talks meant to defuse tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.

Separately on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron met Russian President Vladimir Putin for six hours of talks in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks would be “substantive and quite prolonged,” but neither side expected a major breakthrough.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border. Ukraine’s defense minister said the probability of an escalation by Russia looks low.

All times CET

Putin, Macron Wrap Up Six Hours of Talks (11:23 p.m.)

Macron met with Putin for about six hours in a bid to inject momentum into discussions on the Kremlin’s European security demands and efforts to revive the stalled Ukraine peace process.

Putin said that some of the ideas proposed by Macron, who heads to Kyiv Tuesday to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, could form “the basis for future common steps” and he pledged to do “everything to find compromises.” At the same time, Putin stuck to a tough stance, repeating his country’s complaints about NATO moving its borders close to Russia and warning that Ukrainian membership in the military bloc could provoke conflict.

Putin said the U.S.’s written response to Russia’s call for legal guarantees for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and a pullback of its military presence from central and eastern Europe ignored the main demands and focused on secondary issues. He added that Russia is still preparing its answers for Washington and NATO.

Biden, Scholz Meet; Issue Pipeline Warning (10:55 p.m.)

It was a disciplined Biden who took to the podium along side German counterpart, Olaf Scholz. He didn’t commit any gaffes on his position on Russia. He was quizzed about the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany and whether Scholz had given him assurances that he would halt it if Russia invade Ukraine.

“We will bring an end to it,” Biden said at a joint news conference at the White House. “The notion that Nord Stream 2 is going to go forward with an invasion by the Russians -- that’s not going to happen.”

Scholz, who has tended to play up the urgency for diplomacy with Russia, was uncharacteristically forceful in warning about the potential price that the Kremlin could pay. Pressed on whether he would commit to sanctioning Nord Stream 2, Scholz avoided a direct message but switched to English to make plain that there was no daylight between Germany and its allies. He made no effort to dispel Biden’s pledge that the pipeline would be stopped.

Germany Confirms Normandy Talks Will Go Ahead (5:27 p.m.)

Germany’s top envoy confirmed that a meeting will be held in Berlin on Thursday, focused on scaling back violence in the eastern Donbas region between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces.

“These won’t be easy talks,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Kyiv after meeting with her counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. “It was already a success that we could agree to continue.”

Peace accords reached by Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Belarus’s capital Minsk in 2015 led to a sharp drop in fighting but were never fully implemented, prompting the West to keep sanctions against Russia. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of failing to fulfill the accord’s obligations and talks among leaders have stalled.

Calendar Confusion Hits German Minister’s Trip (5:15 p.m.)

Baerbock’s visit to Kyiv started on an awkward note. A schedule from her ministry included an afternoon meeting with Zelenskiy, but that didn’t happen. Zelenskiy’s office denied a meeting had been scheduled.

Germany’s top diplomat was at pains to explain what might have occurred, saying it had nothing to do with the fact Berlin had again denied a Ukrainian request for weapons. Instead she noted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was supposed to join her in Kyiv but had to cancel at the last minute. “It is completely normal that my schedule here was adapted to this new situation,” she said.

Prior to her visit, Kyiv had sent a long request list for military equipment, including night-vision devices. Germany’s refusal to send weapons dates back to the aftermath of its role in WWII.

Group of Seven Leaders Consider February Virtual Meeting (4:20 p.m.)

The leaders of Group of Seven nations -- Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the U.S., Canada and the U.K. -- could confer virtually on Feb. 24 to discuss Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The aim would be for G-7 leaders and EU chiefs to discuss potential sanctions in the event that Russia decided to invade Ukraine, while maintaining a constructive approach that favors a diplomatic path out of the tensions, one of the people said. Another person said a date had not been finalized and could be moved depending on how events develop.

Relations with Russia were among the topics discussed by G-7 diplomats who met in Berlin for two days at the end of last month.

EU Says Russia Has No Interest in Boosting Gas Supplies (12:45 p.m.)

Russia will continue to use gas supply as a way of exerting political pressure on the EU and prices could remain at very high levels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday. She noted that Russia shows “no interest” in boosting flows to the bloc despite record prices and strong demand.

“That is very strange behavior on the part of Gazprom,” she said at a virtual conference, speaking ahead of the EU.-U.S. meeting in Washington where LNG supplies will top the agenda.

Russia has long said it will remain a reliable energy supplier to Europe.

NATO Says Russian Forces in Place by End of Month (10:59 a.m.)

Admiral Rob Bauer, NATO’s most senior military officer, said that Russia will have assembled enough military forces to potentially stage an operation against Ukraine at the end of February. But he added that officials cannot determine Putin’s intention or plans regarding Kyiv and that NATO doesn’t currently envision a direct threat to alliance members.

“Up until now, we don’t see an intent, we don’t expect an attack on NATO soil by Russia -– either directly or via Belarus,” he said Monday at a news conference in Vilnius.

Ukraine Looking for IMF Mission in Coming Weeks (10:48 a.m.)

The Ukrainian government expects the International Monetary Fund’s mission to review its policies “as soon as possible,” maybe late February or early March, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The country seeks to get $2.2 billion from the Washington-based lender and other donors this year.

Ukraine’s situation is “very turbulent” because of fear of Russia’s invasion, but “we can combat all possible” scenarios with the support of our international partners, Marchenko said Monday. The government is in talks with the U.S, Germany, the U.K. and other partners over bilateral financial support, he added.

Ukraine Makes Fresh Appeal for German Weapons (10:28 a.m.)

As Germany looks to step up diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine, the country’s ambassador to Germany said it’s not enough, calling on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration to drop its resistance to weapons exports.

“We need today that what we most urgently require, namely defensive weapons,” Andriy Melnyk said in a talk show on ARD television on Sunday evening. “To refuse that means letting us down.”

Macron Seeks Diplomatic Payoff With Putin (7:23 a.m.)

After spending five years cultivating a relationship with Putin, Macron hopes he has built up enough sway with the Russian leader to help persuade him to de-escalate. The French president will urge his Russian counterpart to scale down the military presence massed near its neighbor, a senior Elysee official told reporters. He will also try to secure a commitment from Putin to continue peace talks, and warn him about the consequences of any aggression.

The reality is, however, that there’s probably not much Macron can do. The Kremlin has said the priority of the talks will be its security demands, which include reducing U.S. weaponry in the region and ensuring that NATO never admits Ukraine as a member. Macron can’t unilaterally offer Putin concessions in those areas.

