Macron, Merkel call for end to Turkish offensive in Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel call for an end to the Turkish offensive in Syria (AFP Photo/ludovic MARIN)

Paris (AFP) - France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Sunday for an end to Turkey's offensive against Kurds in northern Syria, warning of dire humanitarian consequences and a boost for the Islamic State group.

"Our common wish is that the offensive must cease," Macron told a joint press conference with Merkel, who said she had spoken to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for an hour on Sunday and told him: "We must put an end to this Turkish invasion".

"There are humanitarian reasons for this," Merkel told journalists, adding: "We can no longer accept this situation against the Kurds. Another solution must absolutely be found."

For his part, Macron said the offensive risked creating "unbearable humanitarian situations" while helping IS jihadists, whom the Kurds had fought, "re-emerge in the region".

Fighting has engulfed northern Syria since Wednesday when Ankara launched a long-threatened offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which it considers "terrorists" linked to insurgents in Turkey.

US President Donald Trump has been accused of abandoning a loyal ally in the fight against IS after ordering American troops to pull back from the border region.