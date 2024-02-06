Macron names Bockel envoy to African countries that have French military bases

Jean-Marie Bockel, the minister for cooperation under former president, Nicolas Sarkozy has been named special envoy to Africa.

According to a letter obtained by RFI, Jean-Marie Bockel's mission will be to support Senegal, Côté d'Ivoire, Gabon and Chad as part of the evolution of the French military presence in these countries.

These are the last remaining African countries where French still has a military presence. Djibouti in East Africa will not be part ofBockel's mission.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Bockel early on Tuesday.

According to the letter of appointment, Bockel is tasked with “changing the status, format and tasks of French bases in Africa.”

Bockel is known for announcing the end of ‘Françafrique’ in 2008, a term used by historians to describe the relationship between Paris and its former colonies on the continent.

The annoucement cost him his position as minister for cooperation under Sarkozy.

On 25 November 2019, his son, Lieutenant Pierre Emmanuel Bockel, was killed in Mali during a helicopter crash as part of Operation Barkhane.



