Macron opposes Putin’s arrest if he is needed for ‘negotiations’

French President Emmanuel Macron

“If in a few months to come we have a window for negotiations, the question will be arbitrage between a trial and a negotiation, and you have to negotiate with the leaders you have de facto, and I think negotiations will be a priority,” The Guardian quotes Macron.

At the same time, he noted that evidence against Russian leadership should be gathered.

In his speech at an EU leaders conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, Macron also shared plans for rapid EU expansion, reconciliation between Eastern and Western Europe, and a clear path to Ukrainian membership in NATO.

He added that Russia "has lost any legitimacy," but stated that if the Ukrainian counteroffensive fails to achieve its military objectives, it would be necessary to "evaluate the nature of future European support for Ukraine."

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is defending not only its own borders, but also those of Europe.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their involvement in unlawful removal of children from Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

As explained by the head of the ICC, Piotr Hofmański, the Russian dictator can now be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

