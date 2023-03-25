Macron’s Pension Gambit Sparks Revolt, Pushing France to the Brink

Macron’s Pension Gambit Sparks Revolt, Pushing France to the Brink
7
William Horobin, Tara Patel and Samy Adghirni
·10 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the stuff of nightmares for those who promote the new, dynamic France: Giant mounds of stinking garbage bags overflow from bins near the Notre-Dame cathedral in the heart of Paris, violent demonstrators in Bordeaux set fire to the majestic doors of City Hall and teargas-laced battles break out in major cities between ranks of riot police and protesters who set alight whatever they can lay their hands on.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Such images flashing on television screens across the globe show a country set back to its demons of angry street protests that brought political crises and economic inertia to successive French presidents. And the trigger for this latest regression is the architect of change: Emmanuel Macron, whose stubborn insistence on ramming through an increase in the retirement age reignited labor unrest, deepened fissures in parliament, nearly brought down his government and now threatens paralysis for the four remaining years he gets to stay in office.

“We are in a dead-end, with no clear way out,” said Christelle Craplet, head of BVA Opinion, a French pollster. “This is a tense situation in which there is no majority to govern and no majority to topple the government either.”

As the opposing sides dig in, the stage is set for extended strikes in some key sectors and the specter of prolonged and violent demonstrations — even King Charles III was forced to postpone a planned visit to France. The turmoil risks making Macron a lame-duck president, forcing him to drop new business-friendly initiatives after his earlier policies helped make France Europe’s top destination for foreign investment and arguably the biggest beneficiary of Brexit, providing another base for financial institutions away from the UK’s political vicissitudes.

“Every other person I meet is asking about these images,” Antoine Papiernik, chairman and managing partner at Sofinnova Partners, a French venture capital investor with €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in assets under management, said from a conference in California. “This sticks to us and keeps coming back. France is difficult to change. If this goes on for three months, maybe the investors in our funds might see increased geopolitical risk for France.”

Macron’s effort to raise the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62 — bringing it more in line with France’s European neighbors — has touched on something deeper: the French way of life and a social model with ironclad cradle-to-grave protections. Coming on top of a war in Europe, rising food and energy prices and other economic anxieties, his determination to push ahead now has turned the reform into an existential battle coalescing all discontent. And not just over pensions. Protesters on Saturday hurled Molotov cocktails and explosives at police at a demonstration in Western France over the construction of large reservoirs that opponents say will aggravate droughts.

“This is a long-term fight and I really believe that after things continue to go wrong where it hurts the government, like fuel shortages or mountains of garbage, the pension reform might be withdrawn,” said Laure Lafitte, a 27-year-old childcare worker, who demonstrated on Thursday at the Bastille square in Paris along with tens of thousands of people who blew horns, shouted anti-reform slogans and set off flares.

Their collective angst is providing fodder for the leaders of the country’s extreme parties, the far-right Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon on the left, who increasingly have their sights set on the après-Macron election in 2027.

This isn’t how it was supposed to be. Macron, now 45, arrived at the Élysée Palace in 2017 as its youngest-ever French president, bringing the promise of a fresh start to government and the economy after years of entrenched divisions. A technocrat who cut his political teeth in the reformist wing of Socialist President François Hollande’s government, he also spoke the language of fiscal discipline and pro-business labor reforms. A former investment banker, he had the ear of finance and tech, and a knack for wrapping his messaging in an unwavering embrace of the European Union — unlike the fringes of both the right and the left.

His extraordinary political ascension was followed by winning a large majority in parliament that allowed him to blitz through a checklist of pro-business reforms including corporate tax cuts and a shakeup of labor laws. These reduced the financial risks for companies laying off workers and stripped down complex layers of negotiation between employees and employers.

“Despite what you see in the streets, France has become over the last decades a really, really good hub for innovation,” said Sofinnova’s Papiernik, whose firm invests in startups and early stage life science companies.

Read more: Why the French Are Angry About a Plan to Retire at 64

Macron’s first big warning of choppier waters ahead came in late 2018 with months of violent street protests sparked by the Yellow Vest movement, which shocked the nation and forced the president to drop plans for a fuel levy and ease the tax burden on low earners.

The core of his agenda remained intact, and when it came to running for reelection last year, Macron could point to multiple signs of success: the lowest unemployment in more than a decade, economic output rebounding from the Covid pandemic faster than European peers and France topping rankings for luring investment after years of lagging behind the UK and Germany.

But Macron’s shine had worn off for some. He was dubbed the “president of the rich” by his critics after he reduced the scope of the wealth tax in the country, whose citizens include the world’s richest man, luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault. Last year, his government shot down calls for a broad levy on windfall profits.

Often characterized as aloof, arrogant and out of touch with the ordinary citizen, Macron won re-election after many voters cast a ballot for him in 2022 solely to block the far-right, nationalist candidate Le Pen. On the night of his re-election in April last year, Macron adopted an uncharacteristically humble tone, acknowledging that he would need to recreate a new consensual way of governing.

A month later, Macron called union leaders to lunch to discuss the new method. François Hommeril, the leader of white-collar employees’ group CFE-CGC, remembers a convivial atmosphere accompanied by fine wine — a 2014 Chateau Pape Clément — as the president spoke of his resolve to change his ways. When talk turned to a promised pension reform, Hommeril warned that even moderate labor unions wouldn’t accept his plan of financing an overhaul by making people work longer. He suggested the tax-cutting president should instead consider how big business could contribute.

“He always answers that he agrees a bit,” Hommeril said. “Macron’s like that: he says he agrees with you, but ‘let’s still do what I say, okay?’”

With Macron’s party losing its majority in parliamentary elections in June, that approach set him on a path to an impasse. The support he needed from lawmakers in the conservative opposition withered as Macron repeatedly threatened to dissolve parliament — which could have potentially pushed them out of their seats — and his government refused to back off from raising the retirement age despite the biggest street protests in a decade and polls showing a vast majority of French people opposed it.

On March 20, Macron’s team calculated the bill didn’t have a majority in parliament. But that didn’t stop him. Just minutes before the ballot, he opted to trigger article 49.3 of the French constitution to force it through without a National Assembly vote, provoking outright hostility even from within his own ranks. His government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion.

“I’ve always been in favor of the pension reform but I completely disagreed with the use of the 49.3 on such a sensitive and divisive subject,” said Christophe Marion, a lawmaker with Macron’s Renaissance party. “To me it was an admission of failure. I would have rather put the bill to a vote and lose.”

Macron says the reform he’s seeking is critical given France’s aging population and public debt of about €3 trillion, or 114% of annual economic output. Pushing through an unpopular reform “doesn’t make me happy,” he said in a nationally broadcast TV interview, adding, “We must go ahead because it’s in the higher interest of the nation.”

Not everyone believes reforming the pension system was urgent. With a birthrate that’s among the highest in Europe, France isn’t faced with the same immediate demographic challenges as countries like Germany and Italy.

“This reform addressed part of France’s fiscal challenges but the price is quite significant from a social and political standpoint,” said Thomas Gillet, an economist at Scope Ratings. “Going forward, after this pension reform, the reform momentum will slow.”

Speaking in Brussels on Friday, Macron said he plans to continue to reform the country’s labor market. Question is, will he have enough support to do it? France’s economy is much changed from a decade ago, but there remain key unresolved weaknesses. While the employment rate is the highest since records began half a century ago, it still falls far short of those in other major European economies, and the country’s debt burden is among the largest.

France also faces spending challenges that dwarf the €17.7 billion of annual savings the government initially estimated from the pension reform by 2030. Macron has pledged an increase of around €100 billion for the next six-year military budget and at least €50 billion to reboot the country’s ailing nuclear power sector.

Nearer term, the economic impact of past protests and strikes in France has proven to be marginal and temporary. But that hasn't stopped officials and economists from fretting about the scars of upheaval and blockades.

“There is a psychological effect and that one can be the most negative because our economy, our country, needs confidence,” Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said in a radio interview this month. “It affects our confidence as consumers, it affects the confidence of entrepreneurs.”

Besides hobbling economic reforms, some see bigger risks if the mayhem continues.

“I worry about political instability in France more than I worry about the economic situation,” said Thomas Clozel, the founder and chief executive officer of Paris-based biotech company Owkin Inc., who warns that the outcome of the next presidential election could have vast implications for the business environment.

Macron came to power by creating a party that usurped the space that had been occupied by the center-right and the Socialist Party in the decades since the end of World War II. The crushing of those traditional parties together with the disillusionment with Macron risks driving more people toward the extremes. Support for Le Pen’s party, Rassemblement National, or RN, has steadily grown over the years, forcing investors to start weighing the possibility of it forming a government down the road.

“A big and overlooked macro risk of the euro-zone is actually the RN winning a general election in France,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu, a Paris-based asset manager. “A government by a party from a political extreme is always a risk for bond markets.”

Macron can’t run for a third presidential term, but neither can he be forced out of office in the next four years. In France — which centralizes power with the executive and can sideline parliament — pressure often comes from the street. Without a retreat, the disruption is set to last.

“Yes, a reform is needed to save our pension system,” said Olivier Marleix, the head of the conservative Les Républicains party at the National Assembly. “The pension reform isn’t the problem. The problem is the president.”

--With assistance from Albertina Torsoli, Ania Nussbaum, Julien Ponthus, Phil Serafino and Marie Patino.

(Adds reference to Saturday protests in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • France protests draw 1M, force King Charles to delay visit amid anger over retirement changes

    King Charles III will not be visiting France in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Friday, as protests over pension reform continue to rock the country.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast -Children kidnapped by Russia speak out

    In today's episode of Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest news from Ukraine, analysis of recent changes in President Zelensky’s cabinet, discuss the surprise visit of the Prince of Wales to Poland, and provide an update on children kidnapped by Russia.

  • Macron under pressure as hundreds injured in French protests

    French President Emmanuel Macron faced mounting pressure on Friday after violent demonstrations that left more than 400 security forces injured and the centre of major cities shrouded in tear gas and smoke.More than 450 people were arrested Thursday during the most violent day of protests since the start of the year against Macron's bid to raise the retirement age to 64. &nbsp;The French presidency announced Friday that King Charles III's visit next week had been postponed after unions declared another day of strikes and protests on Tuesday, during what would have been the British monarch's trip."Given the announcement yesterday of another national day of protests against pension reform on Tuesday March 28, the visit of Charles III, initially scheduled from 26-28 March, has been postponed," it said.The decision was "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations," it added.&nbsp;"There were a lot of demonstrations and some of them turned violent, notably in Paris," Interior Minister Darmanin told the CNews channel while giving figures for the number of arrests and injured.More than 900 fires were lit around the capital on Thursday, he said, with radical anarchist groups blamed for setting uncollected rubbish ablaze and smashing shop windows, leading to frequent clashes with riot police.In southwestern Bordeaux, protesters set fire to the entrance to city hall, briefly raising fears for the whole building until firefighters arrived to extinguish it."Why would you make a target of our communal building, of all people of Bordeaux? I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, told RTL radio on Friday.&nbsp;- Over a million -More than a million people marched nationwide on Thursday, with the protest movement reinvigorated by Macron's tactics and statements over the last week.Uproar over legislation to change the retirement age -- which Macron pushed through parliament without a vote last week -- has created another huge domestic crisis for the president just 10 months into his second term in office.But Darmanin, a hardliner in Macron's centrist government, dismissed calls from political opponents and protesters to withdraw the pensions reform."I don't think we should withdraw this law because of violence," he said."If so, that means there's no state. We should accept a democratic, social debate, but not a violent debate."&nbsp;Turnout in Paris and other cities on Thursday were higher than last week when momentum appeared to be waning.Macron's decision to force the legislation through parliament and his refusal to back down in a television interview on Wednesday appeared to have energised many opponents."There's the substance -- the reform of the pension system -- and then there's the other issue of how democracy functions," 21-year-old student Judicael Juge told AFP during the protests.- Trash -"I think that is more of a source of anger now than the substance."Commentators are questioning how the crisis will end, just four years after the "Yellow Vest" anti-government demonstrations rocked the country.&nbsp;"No one knows where the way out lies. There's not an easy one," political scientist Bastien Francois from the Sorbonne University in Paris told AFP."Everything depends on one man who is a prisoner of the political situation."The leader of the moderate CFDT union, Laurent Berger, said Friday that he had spoken to an aide to the president and suggested a pause on implementing the pensions law for six months."It's the moment to say 'listen, let's put things on pause, let's wait six months'," Berger told RTL radio. "It would calm things down."Rubbish is still gathering in the streets of Paris due to a rolling strike by garbage collectors, while blockades of oil refineries by striking workers are beginning to create fuel shortages around the country.- Clashes -&nbsp;The ministry of energy transition on Thursday warned that kerosene supply to the capital and its airports was becoming "critical".More flights were cancelled this weekend at airports around the country due to a strike by air traffic controllers.Union leaders expressed satisfaction that the protest movement had gathered a second wind, while condemning the violence, most of it carried out by anarchist groups known as "black blocs".Some 1.089 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday, the interior ministry said, putting Paris turnout at 119,000, the highest for the capital since the movement started in January.The nationwide figure still fell short of the 1.28 million people who marched on March 7, according to government figures.Unions claimed a record 3.5 million people had protested across France, and 800,000 in the capital.Clashes between police and protesters also took place in the cities of Lille, Nantes, Rennes and Toulouse.bur-adp/ah/jm

  • Tax policy and enforcement aren't race-neutral, two studies find

    The findings underscore how supposedly race-neutral tax systems and policies can actually magnify racial disadvantages.

  • SVB Collapse Could Mean a $500 Billion Venture Capital ‘Haircut’

    (Bloomberg) -- The $2 trillion venture capital industry could see portfolio markdowns of 25% to 30% — a “haircut” of possibly $500 billion — following the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing Layo

  • Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says that its cyber specialists have exposed two agents of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who conducted reconnaissance and subversive activities in Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

  • Official LTN review by cycle lanes lobbyist ‘will be a whitewash’

    A pro-cycling “campaigner” appointed to head a review into controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNS) will declare them a success in a “whitewash” report, a Government committee has been told.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond set to complete a round of layoffs in New Jersey the day before a new state law takes effect that would mean millions more in severance for workers

    Sweeping new rules regarding layoffs in the Garden State go into effect on April 10, a day after Bed Bath & Beyond finishes a batch of job cuts there.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Plans to Station Nuclear Arms in Belarus

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, escalating a confrontation with the US and its allies. The Russian president said storing the weapons there won’t breach its non-proliferation obligations. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing

  • San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly Skips Conference Remarks After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, who is among senior central bankers whose role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under scrutiny, has pulled out of an appearance at a conference hosted by her bank.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New

  • 'Ignorance, plain and simple.' Reports of hate crime are skyrocketing in Mass.

    According to ADI-New England, there were 465 incidents of hate last year against various minorities in Massachusetts, up 72% over the prior year.

  • Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

    Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour by the end of the year in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida's sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition planned to vote next Wednesday on the contract proposal after rejecting an earlier offer that fell short of the $18 hourly minimum wage last month.

  • Commercial real estate is the next shoe to drop for regional banks and the stock market

    "If we fail to act, we risk a systemic crisis with our banking system & particularly the regional banks," Scott Rechler said.

  • Men hurl drugs from car before police chase ends in deadly crash, Georgia cops say

    Deputies said weed and cocaine were found on the side of the road.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $13.62, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day.

  • New England U21 captain Morgan Gibbs-White loving spotlight after big-money move

    Gibbs-White will lead the Young Lions for the first time against France on Saturday.

  • TikTok Has No Good Options. What It Faces Next.

    Tiktok's CEO was roughed up at a Congressional hearing on Thursday, which made it clear both political parties support a ban.

  • Franchise Brands Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Franchise Brands ( LON:FRAN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£92.7m (up 81% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Energean Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Energean ( LON:ENOG ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$737.1m (up 48% from FY 2021). Net...

  • With 66% ownership of the shares, Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Moonpig Group's stock price might be vulnerable to...