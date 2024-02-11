Macron postpones his visit to Ukraine due to ‘security concerns’

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his working visit to Ukraine, which was planned to take place on Feb. 14-15, the French business outlet Challenges reported on Feb. 11.

The publication writes that the Élysée Palace explains this delay by means of security concerns. There have been no official reports on this matter yet.

It is noted that the decision to cancel the visit has raised many questions from both French civil servants and leaders and Ukrainian diplomats.

According to the publication, Macron was supposed to visit Odesa first and then go to the capital of Ukraine. He was also supposed to announce the creation of a €200 million fund for donations to civilian projects.

Read also: President Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's defense needs with Macron

In addition, Macron was expected to officially announce the arrival of the French Development Agency as a coordinator of assistance to Ukraine.

The French-Ukrainian business council Medef International, which had organized a mission to Kyiv at the same time, also canceled the trip.

Media outlets had previously reported that Macron was planning a visit to Kyiv in part to finalize a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

On Feb. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Macron. They discussed the situation at the front, Ukraine’s defense needs, and security guarantees.

Read also: France finalizing security agreement with Ukraine — Macron

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine