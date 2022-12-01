Macron presents medals to US veterans

French President Emmanuel Macron presided over a ceremony at the French embassy in Washington on Wednesday, where he presented US veterans with Legion d'Honneur medals and thanked them for their service. (Nov. 30)

Recommended Stories

  • Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift are Spotify’s 2022 most-streamed artists

    It was a big year for Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

  • Wednesday morning forecast for Nov. 30, 2022

    Wednesday morning forecast for Nov. 30, 2022

  • Analysis-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • Vice president welcomes French president at NASA headquarters

    Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to share their nations’ joint accomplishments of space exploration at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

  • Mila Kunis Raised $37 Million for Ukraine

    "Helping—not even asking, just doing—should be our standard norm," the Ukrainian American actress shared.

  • Excitement, defiance for young Chinese in COVID 'tipping point' protests

    When Yang, a Shanghai office worker, saw video clips of a burning building in western China, a disaster in which 10 people were killed, she said she could not contain her anger over tough COVID-19 measures three years into the pandemic. Watching a World Cup soccer match in a Shanghai bar two days later with her boyfriend, she spotted calls on WeChat, China's ubiquitous messaging app, for a public gathering to mourn the victims. "Things reached a tipping point, we had to come out," Yang, 32, who declined to be identified by her full name given fear of reprisals, told Reuters.

  • Far-right Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition

    STORY: The founder of far-right U.S. militia group, the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday. It’s the highest-profile conviction so far in last year's deadly January 6th Capitol attack and took three days of jury deliberations to reach. The verdict against Stewart Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself decades ago, is a major win for federal prosecutors. Rhodes was convicted on two other charges and acquitted on two. Outside the courthouse, his lawyer called the verdicts "a mixed bag." “We certainly are thankful for the not guilty verdict that Mr. Rhodes received. We are disappointed with the guilty verdict.” Prosecutors accused Rhodes of plotting to use force to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. Rhodes, who testified in his own defense, told the jury he had no plan to storm the Capitol and did not learn that some of his fellow Oath Keepers had breached the building until after the riot had ended. The Yale Law School-educated, former Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the Capitol attack. One of Rhodes’ four co-defendants, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while the three others were acquitted of the charge. Among the multiple charges, all five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. The two crimes each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. A number of other Oath Keepers and members of another right-wing group, the Proud Boys, also are due for trial on seditious conspiracy charges in December.

  • Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • US Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates declined last week to the lowest level in more than two months, extending a recent plunge that is providing modest relief to a weakened housing market.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe contract rate on a 30-year fixed

  • Kate Hudson Opened Up About Co-Parenting Her Three Kids With Three Dads

    The Glass Onion star is "killing it."

  • As Intel begins layoffs, no clear indication of effects in Rio Rancho

    When asked if recent layoffs have occurred at Intel's Rio Rancho facility, a spokesperson for the company's New Mexico operations offered a statement with no details about local effects.

  • China’s first C919 customer reportedly readies for delivery

    China Eastern Airlines is said to have sent its team to the state-owned COMAC delivery center in anticipation of first delivery.

  • Buckingham Palace staffer who resigned over racist comments once reportedly said Harry and Meghan's marriage would 'end in tears'

    Lady Susan Hussey resigned after reportedly asking a Black charity founder "where they really came from" multiple times during a royal event.

  • Family Slams Florida Court’s Decision To Accept Plea Deal With No Jail Time For College Student Who Killed Couple, Chewed On Victim’s Face

    A Florida judge accepted a former college student’s plea deal Monday for the random 2016 killing of a well-loved couple, allowing the now 25-year-old to plead guilty by reason of insanity and avoid jail time. Austin Harrouff — who was found by police chewing off one of the victim’s faces — will now be sent to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge determine that he is no longer a danger to society, according to Florida news station WPLG. Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer made the d

  • Kate Middleton Out-Suited Prince William as They Touched Down in Boston

    An elegant pair.

  • Sharon Stone Goes Topless In Her Latest IG Celebrating Her Body At 64

    Sharon Stone, 64, shared a topless bikini photo on Instagram, writing: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Fans adored the glowing, confident shot.

  • Jesse James’ PREGNANT Wife, Bonnie Rotten, Accuses Him Of Cheating

    Jesse James’ wife, Bonnie Rotten, just went OFF on him on her Instagram Story and it is truly shocking. The 29-year-old former adult actress posted and then deleted several stunning and unexpected allegations against her husband. James was previously married to actresss Sandra Bullock, but was accused of cheating on her, and the famous couple […]

  • As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appears to have gone through 'the meat grinder'

    Kyiv caught the world off-guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this summer, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.

  • ‘I live in Texas’: Herschel Walker speech adds to Georgia Senate run problems

    Republican candidate’s reference to his out-of-state home opens him to same attacks that dogged Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania

  • Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations

    Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.