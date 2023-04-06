Macron presses Xi to urge Russian peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to urge Russia to seek peace in the war with Ukraine.

Reuters reported that Macron told Xi during talks held in Beijing that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has undermined international stability, adding that Western countries must also work with China to end the war and avoid “spiraling” tensions that could cause world powers to become part of warring factions.

“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi.

Xi said after meeting with Macron that talks should be held between Russia and Ukraine and a political solution should end the war instead of a military one.

China has officially declared neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but Ukraine’s Western allies have expressed concerns about the increasingly close relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

U.S. officials have said China has provided nonlethal assistance to Russia and is “strongly considering” sending lethal assistance too. China has denied providing any help to Russia during the war.

Macron said Europe should not reduce its economic and diplomatic ties to China.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also present for the talks, making her first trip to China since she took office in 2019.

“Both Europe and China have benefited immensely from this relationship, however, EU-China relations have become more complex in recent years, and it is important that we discuss together all the aspects of our relations today,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.