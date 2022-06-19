Macron Set to Lose Absolute Majority as Far-Right Surges

(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron is projected to suffer a major blow, with his centrist alliance failing to keep its outright majority in the French parliament, following an unexpected surge in support for the far-right in Sunday’s election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The group of parties headed by Macron, called Ensemble!, is set to win 200 - 260 seats out of 577 in the final round of the legislative ballot according to projections by five pollsters.

The second-largest group in parliament is on track to be Nupes, a leftist coalition led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, which is set to get 149 - 200 lawmakers, according to the pollsters. The far-right National Rally is projected to get 60 - 102 seats, while the center-right Republicans and their allies are set to get 60 - 80.

At least 289 seats are needed for an absolute majority.

The euro opened weaker in early Asian trading, quoted down 0.2% to $1.0482 following the projected results. Traders see any gains for right-week parties in France as a risk for euro-area integration.

With no group of parties near an outright majority, Macron may be able to keep control of the executive branch but will have a hard time passing legislation, putting much of his second-term agenda at risk.

The president could cobble together alliances on specific topics -- his position on raising the retirement age is similar to that of the with the center-right Republicans, for example. If that doesn’t work, he might also be tempted to use article 49.3 of the French constitution, which under certain conditions allows him to put a law in place even without approval from parliament.

“He won’t be able to lean on the extremes, whether it’s the far right or the far left, which will oppose pretty much systematically every proposition from the government,” said Lisa Thomas-Darbois, a specialist in French politics at the Paris-based Institut Montaigne.

Story continues

Macron’s support base has shrunk after the past five years, with protests against his pension reform, social inequality and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 44-year-old won a second term in April’s presidential election, while National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen came second, handing the far-right its strongest score ever. Melenchon, who came a close third, emerged at the head of an emboldened left.

French Left Pitches for Economic Revamp in Parliament Election

After first round results showed his majority at risk, Macron struck an increasingly apocalyptic tone, depicting both Nupes and the National Rally as dangerous forces of destabilization.

While Nupes is unlikely to implement its economic program, which includes higher wages and cutting work hours on the back of massive public spending, the coalition will gain influence on parliamentary and public debates. At a time of climbing interest rates around the world, it has “the potential to undermine investor confidence in the French fiscal outlook,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Maeva Cousin.

The National Rally, meanwhile, looks set to have enough seats to be able influence committees and get a designated amount of floor time to air its views, an important step in the decade-long effort by Le Pen to bring the party to the center of French politics.

“The people of France have made Emmanuel Macron a minority president,” National Rally acting head, Jordan Bardella, said on TF1 television, noting this was the party’s best ever score in legislative elections.

Macron’s second term was already off to a rocky start, with allegations of sexual harassment against one of his ministers and criticism of the government’s policing doctrine after chaos at a football stadium sparked anger in the UK.

FRANCE PREVIEW: Divided Parliament Could Add to Fiscal Risks

(Updates with market reaction in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.