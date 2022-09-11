Macron and Putin discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:19

President of France Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Source: announcement on the Kremlin’s website, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Kremlin’s announcement states that the presidents discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which currently remains under the control of Russian occupying forces. Putin said that the power plant is being shelled by Ukrainian forces and added that he was in favour of "non-political coordination of the situation at the ZNPP with the IAEA" (International Atomic Energy Agency).

Macron and Putin also discussed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Putin reiterated his opinion that "grain has to be exported, first and foremost, to fulfil the needs of developing countries".

Update: The website of the President of France has not yet confirmed the fact of the phone call or shared any information about it.

According to the Kremlin’s announcement, Macron insisted on the need to ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"He stressed that the Russian occupation [had] triggered a series of risks, which are now threatening the integrity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He asked Russian forces to withdraw heavy and light weapons and to adhere to the IAEA recommendations to ensure the security of the NPP," the announcement reads.

Regarding the export of Ukrainian grain, Macron emphasised that European sanctions do not apply to agricultural products or products that are used for agricultural purposes.

He further underscored that international partners, in particular Russia, bear a shared responsibility for ensuring that the most vulnerable countries continue to receive the food they need.

"He asked President Putin to ensure that the agreements Russia [had] reached with Ukraine and Turkey under the UN’s supervision are fulfilled in such a way that the grain reaches those [countries] that need it the most," the announcement states.

Story continues

Background: President Macron held a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 10 September. The presidents discussed the situation at the ZNPP.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, said that a safety zone around the ZNPP needs to be established immediately to prevent a nuclear accident.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!