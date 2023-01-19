In Spain, Macron, Sanchez ink treaty cementing bilateral ties

Francesco Fontemaggi and Mathieu Gorse
·3 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's Pedro Sanchez inked a Franco-Spanish friendship treaty in Barcelona Thursday, as Paris seeks Madrid's support for its uncompromising stance in a brewing trade dispute with Washington.

The high-profile meeting took place as a nationwide strike over a controversial pension reform drive kicked off in France, which was hit with a day of protest over plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The pair met at the National Art Museum of Catalonia for a head-to-head then went on to sign a friendship and cooperation treaty reinforcing bilateral ties on issues such as migration, defence and energy.

With the treaty, Paris is seeking to cement stronger ties with neighbours other than Germany, notably those in southern Europe, at a moment when the Paris-Berlin alliance underpinning EU unity is showing signs of strain.

But Macron's main aim is to seek "a joint position with Madrid" over Europe's response to Washington's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy.

Europe fears the plan, which will pour billions of dollars into climate-friendly technologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage.

Macron, who bluntly denounced the subsidies as "super aggressive" on a visit to Washington in November, wants Brussels to quickly follow suit to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.

But so far, EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the Act, with Macron's hard-ball approach gaining little traction in Spain.

- Divisions in Europe -

Speaking to CNBC earlier this week, Sanchez admitted Europe had "some homework to do", notably rethinking its own subsidies policy "to send a message to industry worldwide that Europe -- and of course, Spain -- is a good place" to invest.

The French leader is also hoping to enlist Olaf Scholz to his position, although the German chancellor has so far appeared more inclined towards dialogue than dispute with Washington.

Scholz is expected in Paris on Sunday to mark 60 years since the signing of a Franco-German post-war friendship treaty.

The Macron-Sanchez summit comes just three months after Paris, Madrid and Lisbon agreed to build a massive underwater hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille that will be key for the EU's energy independence.

Barcelona was chosen to host the summit because "it will be at the heart of this strategic project", said Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez of the H2Med pipeline, also known as BarMar.

Madrid also wants to show that the situation in the northeastern Catalonia region has normalised since 2017 when separatists there staged a failed independence bid, triggering Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.

But pro-independence groups opposed to the summit were out en masse early on Thursday, with thousands gathering near the venue shouting: "Independence!" and waving separatist flags, an AFP correspondent said.

"The Spanish government wanted to show they've beaten us and that we've given up on independence," David Garcia, a 52-year-old economist, told AFP.

"But this is to show them that we haven't given up on anything," he said, clutching an independence flag.

Barcelona's Guardia Urbana police gave a figure of 6,500 demonstrators but organisers gave a much higher figure of 30,000.

mg-fff-rs/hmw/lcm

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa bids for ITA stake to revive Italy's loss-making airline

    German carrier Lufthansa said on Wednesday it had offered to buy an minority stake in ITA Airways, betting on reviving the loss-making successor to Italy's Alitalia and expanding its footprint in Europe. Lufthansa said Italy is the most important market outside of its existing home markets and the United States, noting its prominence as both a business and tourism destination. The move comes as Europe's airlines have struggled to recover their balance sheets after the years-long COVID-19 pandemic and as legacy carriers have looked to consolidation to help them compete with low-cost airlines.

  • French far-right group on trial for plot to kill Macron

    Members of a far-right French group have gone on trial over a plot to kill President Emmanuel Macron during a World War One memorial ceremony in 2018, planning terrorist attacks and for advocating the violent overthrow of the government. Acting on information obtained by wiretap, police in November 2018 arrested a then 62-year old and three accomplices and found a 15 cm ceramic blade in his car close to where Macron was set to give a speech. Court documents from prosecutors show that the man arrested with the blade and other members have been charged with possession of illegal arms, planning terrorist acts, planning attacks on members of parliament and on immigrants, as well as the plans to kill Macron.

  • UN's top woman in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown

    The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, the U.N. agency promoting gender equality and women’s rights, and Assistant Secretary General for political affairs Khaled Khiari, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

  • Casper Ruud believes long warm-up tour compromised Australian Open chances

    Ruud was beaten by American Jenson Brooksby in the second round in Melbourne.

  • Bears trade back from No. 1, land defensive star and haul in Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft

    In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.

  • 'Gave it my all': Ruud out as Australian Open loses another top seed

    Second seed Casper Ruud refused to blame an abdominal injury on Thursday after being sent packing from the Australian Open by American Jenson Brooksby, a day after Rafael Nadal also went out.- Melbourne debut - Brooksby, who is on his Australian Open debut, will face Tommy Paul next after his fellow American beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets.

  • Boeing wins $425M in NASA backing to demonstrate super-fuel-efficient airplane

    NASA says it’ll give Boeing $425 million over the next seven years for the development and flight testing of a new breed of fuel-efficient airplane with ultra-thin wings. The innovative airplane design could produce fuel savings of up to 30%, and blaze the trail for the aviation industry’s effort to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “If we are successful, we may see these technologies in planes that the public takes to the skies in the 2030s,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a news

  • France gripped by strikes over Macron's pension reform plan

    Strikes crippled much of France's  public transport on Thursday as protesters came out in force against a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul, with schools and media also heavily affected.The strikes disrupted public transport in the capital, with one metro line closed and others running less frequently than usual, as many overland trains were cancelled throughout France.

  • NCAA Faces Long Odds in Convincing Congress to Bail Out Amateurism

    If the NCAA has its way, Congress will pass legislation to nationalize NIL rules, declare that college athletes aren’t employees and insulate amateurism from antitrust scrutiny. It’s an audacious wish list at a time when the NCAA has been on a losing streak in courts and state legislatures, and when neither Democrats nor Republicans appear […]

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia. Such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the U.S.-led NATO military alliance from getting even more involved in the war, on the eve of a meeting of Ukraine's allies to discuss sending Kyiv more weapons.

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

    Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them.

  • Trump thought an old picture of E. Jean Carroll was his ex-wife Marla Maples, despite saying the columnist suing him for sexual assault and defamation was 'not his type'

    E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and sexual assault. In a deposition, Trump appeared to mistake a photo of Carroll for Marla Maples.

  • Russia presses Azerbaijan to unblock road into enclave, Baku unmoved

    Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but home to a mainly Armenian population. The issue is becoming a major irritant for Russia, which wants to maintain good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, two small former Soviet states in the Caucasus region.

  • Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison

    “This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.

  • Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'

    The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.

  • "They come we pick them off": Edelweiss assault brigade on killing of "expendable Wagnerites"

    On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers are killing dozens of fighters of the Russian Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC), who are not counting their losses and not carrying their killed comrades from the battlefield.