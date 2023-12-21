Macron says new law will protect France from its 'immigration problem'

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has defended a new immigration law that has split his party and sparked the resignation of his health minister, describing it as a necessary "shield".

France, he said, had "an immigration problem" and the law was needed to reduce illegal immigration but also facilitate the integration of documented arrivals.

Although France has a long tradition of welcoming refugees and immigrants, a rise in the number of asylum seekers, a chronic affordable-housing shortage, and a cost-of-living crisis have worsened social and political tensions in the country.

Speaking on the national France 5 TV channel on Wednesday evening, Macron described the new bill as "a shield that we needed."

The law has caused a revolt among his party's deputies, and prompted health minister Aurelien Rousseau to leave the government.

Macron added that the government needed "to stand by" the law "and calm the tensions".

Following 18 months of wrangling over one of the flagship reforms of Macron's second term, both chambers of parliament backed the controversial legislation on Tuesday.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) endorsed the bill in a move some media dubbed a "kiss of death".

'Problems they feed on'

But Macron denied that the law was close to the RN's ideology, saying that to stop the far right being elected to government "we need to handle the problems that they feed on."

Commenting on Rousseau's resignation, Macron said he "respects" the decision.



