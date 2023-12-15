Macron says he’s ready to talk with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron remains open to talking to Vladimir Putin, should the Russian dictator become open to a genuine peace deal with Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Dec. 15.

He explained his readiness to speak with Putin, suggesting that dialogue could lead to an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

“I didn't start the war unilaterally by violating agreements I had consented to,” said Macron.

“Nor did France decide to commit war crimes in northern Ukraine, which virtually made discussions impossible. Well, we must be serious; hence, I maintain a very simple stance: I haven't changed my number,” he continues, implying that Putin could call him at any moment.

Putin recently remarked that he had "quite good" relations with the French president, but "at some point" Macron ceased communication.

In the initial weeks following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Macron spoke to Putin by phone several times. The last conversation between the two presidents was on May 3, 2022.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine