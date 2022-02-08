Macron says Russia, Ukraine both committed to Minsk accords

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

KYIV (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine had committed to honouring the Minsk accords.

"We have now the possibility of advancing negotiations," Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a news conference after the two had held talks in Kyiv.

The Minsk set of agreements were signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany as a response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. They include an aim to end the separatist war by Russian-speakers in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine but has denied plans to invade Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Tassilo Hummel and Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO defence ministers are expected to discuss reinforcements at their next meeting on Feb. 16-17. Western governments have urged Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders, especially if Russia wants to see fewer deployments in eastern NATO allied states.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces. After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion. Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.

  • If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, Biden says

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there would be no Nord Stream 2, but did not specify how he would go about ensuring the controversial pipeline would not be used. Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

    Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Nikki Haley calls out Pence for saying Trump was "wrong" about overturning 2020 election

    Nikki Haley told Fox News on Monday she believed Mike Pence "did what he thought was right" when the then-vice president certified the results of the last presidential election.Yes, but: The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations took issue with Pence saying last week that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that he could have overturned the results.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: "Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest

  • Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

    There's almost no chance of the blockade happening, but Rep. Wendy Rodgers, part of the "law-and-order" GOP, is basically pining for it

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Why the RNC's Embrace of Trump and the January Sixers Will Backfire

    It was entirely natural for Washingtonians to have spent a good bit of their weekend gaslighting themselves, questioning whether the Republican National Committee had actually passed a resolution on Friday to censure two House members for participating in the congressional investigation of a failed insurrection plot on Jan. 6 of last year. The RNC voted on Friday to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join a House panel looking into the events that led to and took place during the siege of the Capitol for the first time since the Brits set fire to it in 1814.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • The Mekong River is a regional life source. There's only one country to blame for its crisis, critics say﻿.

    “When the river has problems, the people beside the river have problems,” one activist said.

  • The West has finally begun to think like Ukrainians: Russia must be stopped here.

    KYIV, Ukraine (Project Syndicate)—For international observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin either will start a new war in Ukraine or he will not. Thousands of Ukrainians already have experienced armed struggle against Russian forces. Although Ukrainians must prepare for war, they have peace on their minds, because that is what they have been fighting for these past eight years.

  • Georgia prosecutor says presidential immunity won't protect Trump

    A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election said in a new interview that presidential immunity will not protect him from being prosecuted in the state.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told CNN that the argument Trump's lawyers have made in the past concerning presidential immunity would not stand up in court."Of course, I've given thought to if that may...

  • Donald Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi For Jan. 6 Attack On Capitol

    The attack was carried out by his supporters, in order to overturn the election results.

  • Tlaib has paid out $170,000 to firm of anti-Israel activist who supports defunding the police

    The campaign of "Squad" Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has paid out $170,000 to an anti-Israel activist who has called Israel an “apartheid state” and has called for defunding the police multiple times.

  • Hugh Hewitt: I Don’t Talk About Jan. 6 Because My Listeners Would ‘Turn Me Off’

    Kirk IrwinLongtime conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday said the quiet part out loud, admitting he isn’t too eager to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on-air because he fears losing his own listeners.The admission came Monday morning during Hewitt’s Salem Radio Network program while interviewing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time Trump pal who in recent months has turned into something of a MAGA critic.“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience,” the ra

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • Russia is not our worst enemy | Reagan

    WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia — and we’re losing.

  • California to ease Covid rules in path to 'endemic' strategy

    Indoor masking and other restrictions will return to pre-Omicron status.

  • 'Malaise' in DR Congo as president's security aide arrested

    The surprise arrest of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's special security advisor while the head of state was abroad has sparked protests and fears of instability within the government.