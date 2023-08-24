Macron says he will talk to Putin ‘when it is useful’

French President Emmanuel Macron said he might have a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "when it's useful," in order to “reshape the geopolitical architecture of Europe.”

The French leader was speaking in an interview published on Aug. 23 by French weekly political and news magazine Le Point.

Read also: Macron fails to change Xi Jinping's stance on war in Ukraine, Politico writes

Macron said any conversation with Putin would address security matters in Europe.

"NATO and the European Union are part of a broader negotiation process,” Macron said.

“Ultimately, we'll have to reshape the geopolitical architecture of Europe. That's exactly what I advocated in (previous) conversations with Vladimir Putin."

Read also: Macron opposes Putin’s arrest if he is needed for ‘negotiations’

However, Macron said in June that he had no reason to call Putin.

"Russia does not play a beneficial role for the international community," Macron said then.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine