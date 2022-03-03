Macron to seek 2nd term in France's April presidential vote

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine in Brussels, Feb. 25, 2022. Macron has formally announced he will run for a second term in April's presidential election. In a "letter to the French" published Thursday, March 3 on French media websites, Macron said: "I am seeking your trust again."
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Thursday that he will run for a second term in April’s presidential election, ahead of which he is already leading in the polls.

In a “letter to the French” published on domestic media websites, Macron said: “I am seeking your trust again. I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century’s challenges, a French and European singular response.”

Macron, 44, had long indicated that he wanted to run in the election, scheduled to be held in two rounds on April 10 and April 24, without formally announcing it until now. But his initial campaign plans have changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the past weeks, the centrist president has dedicated most of his time to diplomatic talks with world leaders and coordination with European and other Western allies.

Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner in the race. Conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse and two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, are expected to be his main challengers.

“Being the president helps the candidate,” said Henri Wallard, chairman of the IPSOS in France polling firm. He noted the 21 million viewers who watched Macron’s address to the nation this week centered on the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

