Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

FILE PHOTO: French President Macron delivers a statement at Orly airport before his departure to Romania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manuel Ausloos and Luiza Ilie
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

By Manuel Ausloos and Luiza Ilie

CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow.

Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank including Moldova before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.

The French leader has been criticised by Ukraine and eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous backing for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

French officials have in recent days sought to strengthen the public messaging, while Macron appeared to take a tougher line on Tuesday evening when he was with his troops.

"We will do everything to stop Russia's war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and continue to negotiate," he told French and NATO troops at a military base in Romania.

"But for the foreseeable future, we will need to protect, dissuade and be present," he said.

Macron has in recent weeks repeatedly said it was vital not to "humiliate" Russia so a diplomatic solution could be found when fighting ended and he has continued to keep communication channels open with the Kremlin open, riling more hawkish allies.

France leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, including 500 French troops alongside others from the Netherlands and Belgium. Paris has also deployed a surface-to air missile system.

Macron heads to Moldova later on Wednesday to support a country many fear could be drawn into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

The focus may turn to Kyiv on Thursday, with diplomatic sources saying the three European leaders may head to Ukraine's capital. The French presidency declined to confirm the visit.

The symbolic visit would come a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

(Reporting and writing by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon to swap out nuclear boss, Europe commander and more

    Three combatant commands are preparing to welcome new leaders, pending Senate confirmation.

  • Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday to hold bilateral talks and meet with French troops stationed there who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron’s visit to Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, marked the beginning of a regional tour that includes a visit Wednesday to non-NATO Moldova.

  • Israeli lawmaker chided for wishing Palestinians 'disappear'

    An Israeli legislator came under fire on Tuesday for saying that if he could push a button to make all Palestinians disappear, he would. Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana made the remarks to high school students in a West Bank settlement. In his comments, which were caught on video, he was explaining his view that clashing narratives between Israelis and Palestinians were a major obstacle to peace.

  • China is testing 3.5 million Beijing residents after a 'ferocious' COVID outbreak just days after easing restrictions on nightlife

    Nearly 200 COVID cases have been linked to Heaven Supermarket bar in the capital, after social distancing rules were relaxed last week.

  • Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Sexual Assault By Met Police In The UK; Set For Court Appearance On Thursday

    Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and a further offence by British police. The actor has also been charged with causing a person to “engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday June […]

  • Explosions in Lviv and Ternopil regions: the number of victims increased to six

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE, 2022, 19: 04 On Tuesday, explosions thundered in the Ternopil and Lviv regions, air defence was working, and a downed missile damaged an Infrastructure Facility in Zolochiv.

  • Amber Heard Says She Didn't Receive 'Fair Representation' on Social Media in First Post-Trial Interview

    Amber Heard also said that she doesn't "blame" the jury for their verdict in her court case against ex-husband Johnny Depp

  • Missing British journalist Dom Phillips: Two bodies found in Brazilian Amazon; identifications pending

    Brazilian police searching for missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have found two bodies, but identification of the remains is pending.

  • Biden to meet Saudi's MbS despite 'pariah' pledge

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia next month, where he will meet with the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The announcement Tuesday from the White House dismayed human rights advocates and appeared to break Biden's campaign pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah.”Bin Salman, commonly known as MbS, was once hailed as a reformer in the deeply conservative kingdom. But attitudes turned when he ordered widespread arrests of perceived rivals. And then, in 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, an American-based Saudi journalist and critic of the crown prince who wrote for the Washington Post, entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey, and never came out.U.S. intelligence implicated MbS in the murder. The Saudi government denies the prince was involved.In 2019, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia "pay the price, and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are," over the killing of Khashoggi. The White House has said, as recently as this month, that Biden's view has not changed.But global events did.Inflation, Russia's war in Ukraine, and Iranian nuclear talks now mean Washington hopes Riyadh - a top oil producer - will keep a steady flow of crude to Europe and help firm up an alliance of Gulf Arab states and Israel opposed to Tehran.At a news conference Tuesday, reporters pressed State Department spokesperson Ned Price on the president's commitment to human rights."I can tell you what hasn't changed: President Biden actually said this just the other week. He said, 'I'm not going to change my view on human rights.' So, in every relationship, of course, we bring our values with us. And human rights is always on the agenda, human rights is always on the table. So too are the interests of the American people. And these two things can be, and I would say must be complimentary."Biden's visit to the Middle East will include a stop in Israel and Palestinian territories. Israel's defense minister on Tuesday said Washington should help lead regional military cooperation to counter Iranian influence.

  • Prayagraj: 'You didn't just demolish a house - you broke a family'

    The demolition of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima's house in India has left her family and neighbours in fear.

  • Representatives of 55 countries are fighting against the Russian army on the side of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY 13 JUNE 2022, 15:27 The International Defence Legion of Ukraine includes representatives of 55 countries. Source: Damien Magru, Legion Speaker, at a briefing in Kyiv on 13 June, Interfax-Ukraine quotes Quote: "We have representatives of more than 50 countries and citizenships.

  • 2 Ukrainian Army Couples Who Met During War Tie the Knot in Double Wedding: 'Life Goes On'

    The couples, members of the same brigade, tied the knot in a double wedding over the weekend

  • Russian attacks trap Ukrainians in Donbas region

    Russian forces blew up bridges around Severodonetsk, trapping thousands of Ukrainians inside the city. To save them, Ukraine is pleading for more weapons. Chris Livesay has more.

  • What is straw purchasing a gun?

    When a bipartisan group of 20 senators announced a framework deal for gun-related legislation on Sunday, it said one point of the nine-pronged proposal “cracks down” on people who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns. Gun control groups have long called attention to the impact on gun violence of straw purchases, a term with which…

  • Israel orders hundreds of new combat vehicles for special forces

    Israel will purchase hundreds of combat vehicles from Israel Aerospace Industries for the country’s special forces in a deal worth more than $28 million.

  • Bulgarian government faces no-confidence vote next week

    The centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov accused Petkov's administration of failing to take proper steps to counter surging inflation, triggered by the war in Ukraine. "We have lodged a no-confidence motion in the government over its failure in economic and fiscal policy," said Desislava Atanasova, a senior GERB member.

  • Australia wants 'broad, deep' security ties with Japan, minister says

    "It is clear that our region faces the most complex set of strategic circumstances we have known since the end of the Second World War," the minister, Richard Marles, told a media conference with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, after talks in Tokyo. The allies have been increasing defence cooperation as a counterbalance to China's growing military power and influence in Asia.

  • Amber Heard Says She Felt ‘Less Than Human’ During Johnny Depp Trial

    Actress Amber Heard spoke with TODAY in the first part of an interview with Savannah Guthrie for NBC News. A spokesperson for Amber Heard told The Blast that “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social […]

  • Man shoots father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, SC cops say

    The shooting followed an altercation between the relatives, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Democrats, GOP take contrasting views on LGBTQ survey bill

    An effort to be more inclusive or the federal government being too nosy? Democrats and Republicans took starkly contrasting views Tuesday of proposed legislation that would put voluntary questions about sexual orientation and gender identity on federal demographic surveys. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform approved a bill requiring federal agencies that collect demographic data through surveys to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, but no one would be required to give the information nor would they be penalized for refusing to do so.