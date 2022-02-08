Macron Says Putin Assured Him of No Escalation: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that he received assurances from Vladimir Putin during Monday’s talks that Russia wouldn’t escalate further around Ukraine, without offering any specific details. The Kremlin didn’t confirm Macron’s assessment.

Macron is in Ukraine Tuesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Putin said some of the ideas discussed with the French leader could form “the basis for future common steps.” Putin repeated his warning against Ukrainian membership in NATO.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border.

Official Clarifies Macron Comment on Ukraine Escalation (1:07 p.m.)

A French government official said Macron’s remark that Putin assured him of no further escalation was in reference to not massing any further troops near the Ukraine border. But the official added it was a conditional commitment and the situation, and its perception by Putin, could change.

Macron Says Putin Pledged No More Escalation (12:25 p.m.)

The French president said he received assurances from Putin that Russia wouldn’t escalate further around Ukraine. The Kremlin wouldn’t confirm that, instead blaming the West for fueling tensions.

“I obtained that there will be no worsening and escalation,” Macron told reporters on the plane from Moscow to Kyiv after nearly six hours of talks in the Kremlin Monday evening.

He didn’t elaborate on what assurances he’d received and there was no mention of any specific steps in his joint briefing Monday night with Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the French assertions but blamed the U.S. and its European allies for ignoring Russia’s security concerns and adding to tensions with weapons deliveries to Kyiv. He said Russian troops will return to their bases after maneuvers in Belarus later this month. “Putin noted that in Macron’s ideas there are rational elements on the basis of which work can continue,” Peskov said. “But it will in large part depend on what the tone of his discussions in Kyiv are today and later with his colleagues in the European Union and NATO.”

European Gas Rises after Biden’s Nord Stream 2 Warning (9:17 a.m.)

European natural gas rose following Biden’s remarks that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be scrapped in the event of a Russian invasion. Europe’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the prospect of reduced flows from Russia amid geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine.

Dutch front month gas futures rose as much as 4.3% to 83 euros a megawatt-hour. They traded 1.4% higher by 8:55 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Putin, Macron Speak for Six Hours Monday Night (8:53 a.m.)

Macron met with Putin for about six hours Monday night in a bid to inject momentum into discussions on the Kremlin’s European security demands and efforts to revive the stalled Ukraine peace process.

Putin said that some of the ideas proposed by Macron could form “the basis for future common steps” and he pledged to do “everything to find compromises.” At the same time, Putin stuck to a tough stance, repeating his country’s complaints about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization increasing its presence near the Russian border and warning against any Ukrainian membership in the military bloc.

Putin said the U.S.’s written response to Russia’s call for legal guarantees for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and a pullback of its military presence from central and eastern Europe ignored the main demands and focused on secondary issues. He added that Russia is still preparing its answers for Washington and NATO.

U.K. Mulls Sending Fighter Jets, Warships to Eastern Europe (8:53 a.m.)

Britain is considering deploying Typhoon fighter jets and warships to protect Southeastern Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in an op-ed for the Times newspaper. The U.K. is also preparing to reinforce the NATO battlegroup in Estonia, he said.

The potential moves come amid a Western push to bolster forces in Eastern Europe in an attempt to deter possible Russian aggression in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday reiterated the alliance’s push to increase its presence in the east and said it’s considering a longer-term adjustment to boost troops there.

