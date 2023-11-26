Macron and Trudeau commemorate victims on Holodomor Remembrance Day

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed their condolences to Ukraine on the day of remembrance of the victims of the Holodomor [a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that lasted from 1932 to 1933 and claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians – ed.].

Source: Macron on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Never forget the Holodomor. An orchestrated famine, a genocide. Millions of Ukrainians perished 90 years ago," he said.

Never forget the Holodomor.



An orchestrated famine, a genocide. Millions of Ukrainians perished 90 years ago.



Even on this day of commemoration, Ukraine is being hit by Russia. To the people of Ukraine, I want to reiterate our full compassion and support. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 25, 2023

The French President added that on this day of remembrance, Russia resorted to another large-scale air attack on Ukrainian cities.

"To the people of Ukraine, I want to reiterate our full compassion and support," Emmanuel Macron said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that the Holodomor was an attempt by the Stalinist regime to break the resistance of Ukrainians, to destroy their identity and desire for independence.

He urged Canadian citizens to learn more about these pages of history and honour the memory of the victims.

"The Soviet regime attempted to cover up the evidence of the Holodomor, and Russia still denies it was a genocide. Today, as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia’s brutal war of aggression, Ukrainians are again demonstrating their unbreakable, unwavering spirit. Ukraine will remain free; Ukraine will remain independent; and Canada will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Trudeau said.

A range of European leaders and ambassadors paid tribute to the millions of victims of the Holodomor on Saturday 25 November.

Those who were in Ukraine at that time, including Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Holodomor.

Earlier, it was reported that 55 UN member states and the EU delegation have signed the Ukrainian-initiated UN Declaration on the 90th Anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!