Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a press conference on France assuming EU presidency, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron presents the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection. Macron is expected to run in April's two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. 2022. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Thursday to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking.

Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that sank a rival French contract.

The British government “doesn’t do what it says," Macron told a news conference.

The two countries “need to work together in good faith,” notably on migration, he said.

Thousands of migrants have departed from the French coast in recent months in small inflatable boats to try to reach Britain.

“Why are these women and men in these terrible conditions? Because they don't want asylum in France," Macron said.

He urged Britain to create clearer paths to asylum to deter people from making the dangerous crossing. He also said some migrants are attracted by a British economic model that “depends on illegal work by foreigners.”

Britain and France accuse each other of not doing enough to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank last month off the coast of Calais.

Macron also said that France will decide with European Commission on Friday on the next steps in France's fishing dispute with Britain. French fishermen are angry at the British government for not granting more licenses to fish in U.K. waters after Brexit. The fishing industry is economically tiny but symbolically important for both Britain and France.

“I like Great Britain. I like its people," Macron said. "I want terribly to have a government that wants to work simply in good faith.”

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France's Macron: British government does not honour its word

    Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States that prompted Australia to cancel a contract with France to buy submarines. The cancellation of the submarines deal caused an uproar in France, with accusations that its allies had stabbed it in the back.

  • DeSantis vows no lockdowns or mandates in Florida as omicron variant hits the state

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will not allow Florida residents to be placed under restrictions or mandates amid reports that the state had its first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron.

  • Bitcoin Miners are Using Environmentally-Friendly Power Sources

    Cryptocurrency miners are facing limitations in some countries, with Iceland the latest country to cut power to new Bitcoin miners.

  • 55-year-old dies after he’s struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Georgia, police say

    Police said they are working to identify the drivers.

  • France releases Saudi man held over Khashoggi killing

    A Saudi man arrested at a French airport on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi has been released.French officials concluded on Wednesday that it was a case of mistaken identity and let him go.The man, identified as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, was detained on Tuesday as he tried to board a flight from Paris to Riyadh.The man shares the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard who's accused of being a member of the hit squad that killed Khashoggi.When his passport was scanned, it flagged an arrest warrant issued by Turkey which triggered the arrest.The Saudi embassy in Paris had said late on Tuesday that the arrested person “has nothing to do with the case in question”.They say he's now on his way back to the Kingdom.Khashoggi wrote for the Washington Post and was a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have never been found..

  • Prosecutor: Father of five lost his life in road-rage incident

    Prosecutor alleges Michael Allen of Collingswood shot a motorcyclist after a near-collision in Camden, then fled South Jersey

  • Suspected killer of journalist Khashoggi held in France

    A French police source and a judicial source named the man as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi - the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard who is identified in U.S. and British sanctions lists, and a U.N.-commissioned report, as having been involved in Khashoggi's killing.The police who detained him were acting on a 2019 arrest warrant issued by Turkey, the country where Khashoggi was killed, according to the police source.Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have not been found.

  • Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

    Slovakia’s government decided Wednesday to ease the country's current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 but the restrictions for the unvaccinated. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for vaccinated or recovered people including services such as hairdressers. Also, ski resorts and fitness centers will be open for a limited number of customers while religious services will be available for those groups in the Roman Catholic stronghold in Central and Eastern Europe.

  • Starbucks union drive spurred by barista burnout from mobile orders

    Starbucks Corp baristas waging a union campaign in Buffalo, New York, say they are organizing in part to have more of a say in the workload created by the company's mobile app, which has left them struggling to keep up with surges in orders for $6 Frappuccinos and other custom coffee drinks. On Thursday, the National Labor Relations Board will tally ballots from employees at three stores in the area. Baristas and shift supervisors there are seeking to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

  • Saudi man mistaken for Khashoggi suspect was on holiday in France

    PARIS (Reuters) -The Saudi national arrested in Paris this week on suspicion of being involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was just a tourist who had been holidaying with a friend in France, an official familiar with the investigation said. After his return to the kingdom, the man gave an interview to Saudi Arabia's Al Ekhbariya television aired on Thursday. The man shared the same nationality, given name and family name and year of birth as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard identified in U.S. and British sanctions lists, and a U.N.-commissioned report, as being involved in Khashoggi's 2018 murder.

  • Senate clears largest hurdle to raising debt ceiling

    The Senate on Thursday voted to advance a bill that will allow legislation to raise the debt ceiling to pass with only Democratic support.Why it matters: The 64-36 vote to break the filibuster on the bill is the only step in the process that requires GOP support, putting Congress on a path to raising the debt ceiling before the U.S. is would default on its debt. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill allows the actual debt cei

  • Netflix launches a website dedicated to news about renewals, exclusive interviews and more

    Netflix has launched a new website called "Tudum," which will host consumer news about renewals, release dates and extra content featuring its TV shows and movies. The company is marketing the website as "a place to discover more about your Netflix favorites." For a more curated experience, users can log into the website with their Netflix account.

  • 39 troops whose injuries in Iraq were downplayed by Trump will now get Purple Hearts

    The attack had largely receded from public view until last month. USA TODAY first reported that a U.S. commander at Al Asad was pushing for the awards

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • Why Putin is willing to risk a catastrophic war to dominate Ukraine

    The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.

  • Russian State TV Drops Deranged Love Letter to Its Darling ‘Trumpushka’

    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty ImagesRussian state media is, at least on the surface, jubilant about the outcome of the video summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was focused on addressing Russia’s potential further incursion into Ukraine. State media outlet Vesti described the talks as “historic negotiations.” State TV host Olga Skabeeva summed up the aftermath of the meeting during Wednesday’s broadcast of Russia’s 60 Minutes: “WWIII is

  • U.S. Navy seized missiles, petroleum products from Iranian military

    The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...

  • Psaki breaks with AOC, Lightfoot on smash-and-grab robberies: 'We don't agree'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.

  • A Chinese government spokesperson said the US committed 'evil crimes' against Native Americans in a bid to counter reports of genocide in Xinjiang

    Zhao Lijian blasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying reports of genocide fit the US 'better than anyone else."

  • Tucker Carlson sided with Putin over Ukraine, saying Biden is wrong to try to stop a Russian invasion

    The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.