Macron urges France's big polluters to cut emissions by half

5
SYLVIE CORBET
·4 min read

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged the country’s most climate-damaging industries to double their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade, one day after his call for action at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt.

Macron convened a meeting Tuesday at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris with the heads of some 50 industrial sites in France, accounting for about 10% of France's total greenhouse gas emissions.

He urged the 50 sites, owned by about 30 French and international groups, to cut by half their emissions within the next decade, from over 40 millions of tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide released in the atmosphere to about 20 millions of tons. The industries include major producers of cement, steel, aluminum and other metals and chemicals.

In exchange, the French state is ready to double its financial aid on condition another similar meeting in 2024 ensures the goal can be met, Macron said.

“If you double your efforts... we will double the financing dedicated to this issue and will increased the state aid package from 5 to 10 billion euros ($5 to $10 billion)," the French leader said.

The move comes one day after Macron called on the world’s nations to “continue to take action” to respond to the climate emergency at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In total, industry represents about 20% of France’s national greenhouse gas emissions.

Changes in the sector are key to meeting the goals set by the European Union to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Yet the transition toward new, greener technologies is costly. France and the European Union also want to avoid seeing big industries leave the continent and instead invest in other parts of the world, like the U.S. and China.

The challenge is made even more difficult as these industries are already suffering from the major energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration this summer passed a bill that provides billions in climate incentives, notably designed to make costs of renewable energy substantially lower in factories. The move could spur other nations to do more — especially China and India, the two largest carbon emitters along with the U.S.

“The U.S. are producing cheap gas that that they sell us for expensive price. And in addition, they made massive state aid for some sectors that fully throw our (European) projects out of the market,” Macron said.

He warned that the U.S. measures to address climate change and boost the economy, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, could upend the “level playing field” on trade with the EU. He said that's contrary to the World Trade Organization rules and called it an “unfriendly” initiative.

He added he will discuss the issue with Biden during his state visit to the U.S. on Dec. 1st.

“We need a European wake up on this issue. Europe can not be the only place where there's no ‘Buy European Act’," he said.

China, which has set a long-term goal to become carbon neutral by 2060, last year launched its first national carbon exchange to create financial incentives for companies to reduce emissions.

Among those represented in Tuesday's meeting were the French subsidiaries of the world’s biggest cement groups, Holcim — owner of Lafarge France — and HeidelbergCement. Top managers from chemicals producers Solvay, Borealis, ExxonMobil Chemical France and Total Petrochemicals France also attended, as well as global steel producer ArcelorMittal.

Companies promoting solutions to reduce carbon emissions, like clean hydrogen and carbon sequestration, were also at the meeting.

Macron has launched plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy in the country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as France is lagging behind some of its European neighbors on that.

He also announced earlier this year that France will build six new nuclear reactors as part of the country’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. France’s nuclear power provides about 67% of French electricity, more than any other country.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion by the numbers: Why a full picture on a fiery topic this election is hard to paint

    When tracking access becomes pivotal, how does the U.S. look to keep a pulse on one of the most divisive subjects of health care this election cycle?

  • Seahawks honored to play in the 1st-ever NFL game in Germany

    Coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are honored to be one of two teams to play in the first-ever NFL game in Germany this week.

  • Sweden's leader vows to counter terror threats to Turkey

    Sweden’s new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering “terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country’s NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.

  • Inflation: Car insurance prices up 17% since 2020, says study

    Drivers are paying an average of 17% more for their car insurance since 2020, according to a new study by Insurify.

  • Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska's US House seat

    Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to Alaska's only U.S. House seat. Young, who held the seat for 49 years, died in March. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young's term, which ends in January.

  • Inside the CFDA Awards With the Kardashians, Drake and More

    Spotted: Cher, Kim, and designer marijuana.

  • Macron Says US Climate Legislation Is ‘Not Friendly’

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron branded “not friendly” a key piece of US legislation that has triggered concerns in Europe over the impact of billions of dollars in incentives for renewable energy companies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second Wee

  • Keep climate pledges amid Russia's 'energy threats' -Macron

    STORY: Speaking in a speech at the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Macron said countries should instead rely on energy sobriety and develop renewables amid surging energy prices worldwide brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.Despite decades of climate talks so far, countries have failed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, and their pledges to do so in the future are insufficient to keep the climate from warming to a level scientists say will be catastrophic.

  • Christine Quinn Will Host the CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

    Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is set to host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, in...

  • Grammy-nominated musician Phoebe Bridgers and 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The two stars first began communicating online, after Bridgers tweeted about her adoration for "Normal People." Now, they're reportedly engaged.

  • UN: 3 dead, 28 missing after migrant raft sinks off of Yemen

    A raft carrying African migrants seeking a better life in the Gulf Arab states sank in waters off of Yemen late last month, leaving three dead and 28 others declared missing, the U.N. said Monday. The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement the overcrowded vessel carrying around 30 East African migrants departed eastern Djibouti for Yemen’s west coast on Oct. 30. Witnesses who spoke with the International Organization for Migration said the small raft was soon overpowered by “high tides and rocky waters” and quickly sank.

  • North Korea Again Denies US Charges of Selling Arms to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea denied US allegations it was selling arms to Russia for use in Ukraine, amid worries Pyongyang could be moving closer to Moscow as it faces criticism from Washington over its weapons tests.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope

  • Takeaways: Calls for reparations, emissions cuts at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The first full day of the year's most important summit on climate change, known as COP27, got underway on Monday with urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive. Scores of presidents, along with thousands of diplomats, climate negotiators, business leaders, activists and journalists descended on the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in discussions and negotiations slated to go through Nov. 18. “Climate change will never stop without our intervention," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, opening the day's session.

  • 16-year-old charged after teen shot and killed, 3-year-old critically injured Downtown

    A 16-year-old is charged with the murder of another teen and the attempted murder of a 3-year-old after gunfire Downtown.

  • Italy's Meloni discusses energy with Egypt's Sisi, raises rights issues

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP 27 summit, Meloni's office said on Monday. Meloni, who took office last month, also raised the issue of human rights and the cases of murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki, who had been studying in Italy and is on trial in Egypt for allegedly spreading false information.

  • Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The family of one of Egypt’s top jailed pro-democracy activists warn that the clock is ticking on his life as they plead with world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to press Egypt for his release. Alaa Abdel-Fattah — who has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of its rulers and last year was sentenced to five more years over a retweet — escalated a months-long hunger strike. Sanaa Seif, his youngest sister, said Tuesday that the family fears the Egyptian government could resort to force feeding her brother to keep him alive to avoid the embarrassment of him dying while the country is under the international spotlight.

  • North Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

    Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly supplying a “significant number” of the ammunitions to Russia.

  • Live Election Results: Alaska State Legislature

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 12 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 p.m. EST.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • White House Press Secretary Claims Biden’s Vow to Shut Down Coal Plants Was ‘Twisted’ by Press

    Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday's White House press briefing that Biden's vow to "shut down coal plants all over America" was "twisted" by the press.