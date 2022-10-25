Macron urges Pope to call Biden, dictator Putin and head of Russian Orthodox Church Kirill

7
·1 min read
The Pope and Emmanuel Macron
It is necessary for the United States to join the negotiations in order to “support the peace process in Ukraine”, Macron said.

Read also: Macron insists on talking with both Ukraine and Russia

The French leader said he was convinced that the Pope can influence Biden, with whom he has a “true relationship of trust.”

Macron also called on the Russian Orthodox Church to stop supporting Russian war crimes against Ukraine.

Read also: Pope addresses Putin and Zelenskyy, calls for peace talks

The Kremlin regime uses religion to justify Russia's war against Ukraine, Macron said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

