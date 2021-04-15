Macron visiting Notre Dame two years after devastating blaze

  • The Cathedral of Notre Dame is pictured on the eve of the second anniversary of its fire, in Paris, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A fire partially destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in the early evening of April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • The Cathedral of Notre Dame is pictured on the eve of the second anniversary of its fire, in Paris, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A fire partially destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in the early evening of April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • The Cathedral of Notre Dame is pictured on the eve of the second anniversary of its fire, in Paris, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A fire partially destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in the early evening of April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • The Cathedral of Notre Dame is pictured on the eve of the second anniversary of its fire, in Paris, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A fire partially destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in the early evening of April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
1 / 4

France Notre Dame

The Cathedral of Notre Dame is pictured on the eve of the second anniversary of its fire, in Paris, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A fire partially destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in the early evening of April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS ADAMSON and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — Two years after a fire tore through Paris’ most famous cathedral and shocked the world, French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the building site that Notre Dame has become Thursday to show that French heritage has not been forgotten despite the coronavirus.

Flanked by ministers, architects and the retired French army general who is overseeing the restoration of the 12th century monument, Macron plans to inspect the progress of the ambitious rebuilding project to give the pandemic-weary French public some hope that a completion date will arrive one day, if not in the near future.

Macron promised the cathedral would be rebuilt by 2024, yet officials acknowledge the work won’t be fully completed by then. They cite factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic for having slowed down the pace. The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead onto Notre Dame and the surrounding area, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

“The 2024 deadline will be met,” French newspaper Le Parisien quoted the French leader as saying in an article published Thursday morning. “The five years will be met. What is important to me, really, is that the planning of the work can be respected, with all respect to architects and craft professionals.”

Cranes and scaffolding from the massive project scar the French capital's skyline, and the rebuilding work could take decades. Officials said earlier this month that the burned-out cathedral and its esplanade could remain under construction for another 15 or 20 years. But they pledge Notre Dame will be at least be open for prayer and a “return to worship” in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which Paris is hosting.

“The objective...is to return Notre Dame to worshippers and to visits in 2024. That means that in 2024, Mass will be able to be organized in the cathedral,” Jeremie Patrier-Leitus, a spokesperson for the restoration, told The Associated Press.

Patrier-Leitus wants the world to know that “Notre Dame is holding up. It is still there. We are all gathered and mobilized to restore the cathedral and give this jewel of French Gothic architecture back to the world.”

It remains to be seen if the cathedral will be in shape by then to welcome the some 20 million tourists it received each year before the fire.

Since 2019, religious ceremonies have taken place at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. The church lacks the size and wow-factor that drew the faithful to the cathedral for nearly 900 years.

The Elysee presidential palace said Macron’s visit "will be an opportunity for the head of state to thank again all those who helped save the cathedral from the flames” and after. That includes the carpenters, scaffolders, rope access technicians, crane operators, organ builders, master glassmakers, painting and sculpture restorers, stonemasons, archaeologists, researchers and donors who helped keep the restoration work going despite the difficulties posed by the current health crisis.

Two years is a blink of an eye in a restoration timeline. The Notre Dame project still in the initial consolidation phase. The actual restoration phase is expected to start next winter. But the overwhelming feeling among those who love Notre Dame is relief that the project so far has been a success.

“I can say today that the cathedral is saved. It is well secured ,and we can now do the huge work of reconstruction that is not going to destabilize the whole building,” Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, told the AP.

The consolidation phase costing 165 million euros ($197 million) was vital: 40,000 metal tubes from scaffolding that was in place at the time of the fire melted during the blaze and had to be patiently cut off the roof. The vaults inside the cathedral also had to be stabilized. In a sign of the work to come, though, 1,000 oak trees were felled in some 200 French forests this spring to make the frame for the cathedral’s transept and spire — destined to be admired on the Paris skyline for potentially hundreds of years

The drama of the eventful night of April 15, 2019, may well be 24 months in the past, but for Parisian witnesses it still feels very near. Frederico Benani, who witnessed and filmed the burning cathedral, was tearful as he recounted the experience.

“I was here with my wife having tea. I saw a little black flame, and I never thought it was Notre Dame that was burning, and it was shocking for me to see all of those flames," Benani said. "It was horrible. It was sad. It breaks my heart.”

___

Adamson reported from Leeds, England

Recommended Stories

  • Plan for temporary Chamber during Parliament restoration will be axed in favour of Zoom debates, Rees-Mogg suggests

    A £1.5bn pound plan to relocate MPs to a “temporary Chamber” in Westminster while Parliament undergoes a major restoration will be axed in favour of Zoom debates, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested. Mr Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told Tory backbenchers on Wednesday night that Parliament should use video calls to beam members into the historic Chamber while other parts of the Palace of Westminster are restored, and that a full decamp to an expensive temporary facility should be avoided. Plans by the Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body and Delivery Authority previously suggested that MPs move to Richmond House and the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre, with debates taking place in a temporary Chamber costing around £1.5bn. Mr Rees-Mogg told the 1922 Committee there would instead be a minimalist restoration, focussing on fire risks and essential works and cutting the total bill.

  • Two Years Later, Here’s the Latest With Notre-Dame’s Restoration

    After the devastating fire that set the iconic Paris cathedral ablaze, the restorations for the landmark carry on

  • Diane von Furstenberg Collaborates With H&M Home on New Collection

    The fashion designer tells AD all about her new 32-piece line, available starting April 16

  • Pompeo reacts to withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

    Former Secretary of State and Fox News contributor Mike Pompeo says 'reducing our footprint in Afghanistan' is 'the right thing to do,' but stresses how tactics, decisions, timing, and execution matter.

  • Japan marks 100 days until Olympics amid 'fourth wave' and woeful vaccine roll-out

    Japan marked 100 days to the start of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday in a countdown overshadowed by a resurgence of coronavirus infections and a painfully slow vaccination roll out. An apparent fourth wave of COVID-19 cases has picked up pace across Japan, with more than 4,000 new daily cases reported on Wednesday, the highest figure since January, while the nation’s total toll topped 500,000 at the weekend. The slow pace of vaccinations is also under the spotlight, with just 1.1 million medical workers – accounting for less than one per cent of the population – receiving vaccines so far, while inoculations of the elderly started only on Monday. Despite the challenges, Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Governor, reiterated on Wednesday her determination to suppress the spread of the virus and stage the event, during a low-key ceremony marking 100 days to the opening ceremony. Unveiling two Tokyo Olympics mascots outside the city’s government offices to mark the occasion, Koike said: “The fight against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus, is behind the one-year postponement (of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021), and it has been a major ordeal for humanity. I would like us to overcome the fight against the coronavirus and make the Games a memorable event.”

  • Rep. Liz Cheney denounces Biden's 'reckless' Afghanistan decision

    'You don't end wars by announcing that you're leaving,' Wyoming Republican tells 'Your World'

  • Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad says ‘religious freedom is a human right’ after proposed France hijab ban

    The Olympian has been an outspoken activist for Muslim women.

  • These 4 Beloved Foods Are Disappearing From Grocery Shelves, Experts Warn

    Thanks to the COVID pandemic, we're no strangers to major shortages of household staples. Last year at this time, toilet paper and cleaning supplies were almost impossible to find and prices surged, making these necessities a luxury. Now, with more and more people in the U.S. getting vaccinated, it may feel as if the end of the pandemic is just around the corner, but the lingering effects of the last year are still very much at play. Some beloved foods remain in short supply as manufacturers struggle to keep up. According to industry experts, four foods in particular are disappearing from store shelves right now due to shortages. Read on to find out which items you may not be able to find soon and for more food news, check out The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack. 1 Wings In early February, analysts predicted that a massive chicken wing shortage was brewing, per Restaurant Business. Now, it's here.Wing Barn, a Rio Grande Valley wing restaurant, confirmed on April 12 that chicken wings are currently in short supply. "We wanted to let the community know that there is a national chicken wing shortage, and ask for their support and understanding," Wing Barn CEO Bobby Saenz said in a statement.And for one meat item to be wary of, check out If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says. 2 Bacon Chicken wings aren't the only meat that's hard to come by. Bacon is facing a looming shortage just in time for the summer, Business Insider reports.According to the news outlet, hogs have been in short supply since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Analysts are predicting that this will soon result in shorter supply and higher prices when it comes to foods made from pork like bacon, if you can find it at all. Christine McCracken, Rabobank executive director for animal protein, told Business Insider that these issues are the "after-effects of last-year's disruption."And for more you should know when grocery shopping, The FDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Popular Grocery Item. 3 Hot dogs Alongside bacon, hot dogs are another pork product that's expected to be hard to find in stores this summer, according to Business Insider. With an increasing number of people getting vaccinated, barbecues will be in full effect, driving up the demand for items like hot dogs, which are already suffering because of lower production from last year's hog shortage."Bargains on meat might be tough for consumers to find this summer," McCracken said. "So my advice to consumers would be to stock up when you find a good deal."And for more up-to-date news you can use, sign up for our daily newsletter. 4 Ketchup There's also bad news on the condiment front, though it may not be directly affecting stores yet. As The Wall Street Journal reported on April 5, the COVID pandemic has caused a shortage of ketchup packets, too. People have been relying more and more on takeout, which has resulted in restaurants struggling to keep this to-go condiment in stock for customers. Some have started pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.Steve Cornell, Kraft Heinz's president of Enhancers, Specialty and Away from Home Business Unit, told the WSJ they are asking for patience as the company tries to ramp up supply by opening two new manufacturing lines in April. But it may be some time before your ketchup supply is back to normal.And for more retail news, check out This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide.

  • Arlene Foster 'humiliated' by rumour of affair with security guard, court hears

    Arlene Foster has described her “humiliation” after a celebrity doctor shared an unsubstantiated rumour that she was having an affair with a security guard. The tweet sent by Dr Christian Jessen from the Channel 4 show Embarrassing Bodies in December 2019 was followed up with other “aggravating” tweets, High Court in Belfast heard during libel proceedings. David Ringland QC, acting for Mrs Foster, said the tweet was a “huge publication” after it was shared to Dr Jessen’s 311,000 followers and was retweeted 500 times. The DUP leader told the court on Wednesday that the rumour of an affair with a close protection officer had been circulated by anonymous accounts before the tweet by Dr Jessen. She said that the comments were meant to “destabilise me at a critical time” when she was involved in talks to resurrect power sharing in Northern Ireland. Mrs Foster said that she had to tell her teenage children and her 85-year-old mother that the rumour was not true. "It was not a conversation that I would like to repeat,” she said. Asked how she felt about it, she replied: "Very very upset." "Having to speak to my husband and explain to him what had happened, because this gentleman has a large following, so this was going to go quite far and wide," she added. "It was very humiliating, I have to say, to see that the relationship that is most important to me had been trashed, if you like, and got put out there in the public domain in that fashion. "There wasn't much sleep on the night of December 23. "I spoke to my husband and we decided we needed to take action because this was only going to continue to grow.” Giving further details of the rumours about her, Mrs Foster told the court that the rumours even alleged that she had moved out of the family home and that she was living in a hotel. "Those closest to me of course knew that it wasn't true, but they were asked questions by other people," she said. The court heard that Dr Jessen, in response to a tweet by a solicitor alerting him to its content, replied with “lol” on December 24. He then deleted the tweet two weeks later after an email from the solicitor. The court heard that Dr Jessen, pictured below, sent a further “aggravating tweet” on December 26 when he compared himself to Barbara Streisand saying "this gay boys life cannot get any better."

  • California, Washington open up vaccine eligibility; empty middle seats on flights reduce exposure, CDC says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The parts of the U.S. that are excelling and struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map. Latest COVID news.

  • Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

    The Queen has returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. On Tuesday, the 94-year-old monarch hosted her first in-person event since Philip's passing on Friday to mark the retirement of her household's most senior official, former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel. Her return to work comes as preparations are under way for Philip's funeral, which will feature servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF - alongside top military brass - this Saturday at Windsor Castle. It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family "continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances," a royal official said. The Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke's funeral - known as Operation Forth Bridge - before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker, just over a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

  • EU countries tell Britain they cannot guarantee extradition of criminals in wake of Brexit

    Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Mysterious photo saves missing California hiker

    The missing hiker was airlifted after he spent a night alone in the forest

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Big-business pushback against voting measures gains momentum

    Big business has ratcheted up its objections to proposals that would make it harder to vote, with several hundred companies and executives signing a new statement opposing “any discriminatory legislation." The letter, published Wednesday in The New York Times and The Washington Post, was signed by companies including Amazon, Google, Starbucks and Bank of America, and individuals such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg, plus law firms and nonprofit groups. “We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot."

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Biden, Pelosi, and top lawmakers mourn the loss of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans alongside his wife and two young children

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Evans "a martyr for our democracy." Biden told Evans' family: "You're gonna make it by holding each other together."

  • Points are becoming scarce as the Charlotte Hornets’ losing streak grows

    Hornets get back Terry Rozier, but lose third in a row, this time to the Cleveland Cavaliers.