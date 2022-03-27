Macron warns against 'escalation' after Biden brands Putin 'butcher'

Reuters Videos

STORY: Reuters verified the images, released by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine, by comparing surrounding buildings around the fuel storage compound with file images and satellite imagery.Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday (March 27).Officials in Lviv, which is just 40 miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, said people had been wounded in the missile attacks.Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday that Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.