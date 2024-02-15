Macron, Zelensky plan to sign security agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. France and Ukraine plan to conclude a bilateral security agreement when Macron receives Zelensky in Paris on 16 February. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

France and Ukraine plan to conclude a bilateral security agreement when French President Emmanuel Macron receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Friday.

The agreement will be signed at the meeting, the Élysée Palace said on Thursday, though it did not provide any further details about the content of the agreement.

A month ago, Macron had promised Ukraine a support agreement similar to the one that the United Kingdom previously signed with Kiev.

The agreement between the UK and Ukraine stipulates that London will support Ukraine now and also in any future conflicts with Russia. The deal involves rapid and long-term military assistance, but does not call for the deployment of British soldiers.

When Macron and Zelensky meet, the French president plans to emphasize again that France is determined to support Ukraine in the long term.

The two leaders are also due to discuss the situation on the front, the status of Ukraine's effort to join the European Union as well as Ukraine's military, economic and humanitarian needs.