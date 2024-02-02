Macron and Zelenskyy react to death of French volunteers in Beryslav

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reacted to the deaths of two French volunteers in Kherson Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Details: Macron described the attack, which resulted in the deaths of volunteers, as a "cowardly and unworthy act."

"My thoughts are with their loved ones and injured colleagues. I express my solidarity with all the volunteers who join and help the population," the French president added.

Zelenskyy noted that this is another evidence that the Russian terror "knows no boundaries or victims' nationalities," and Ukraine will always be grateful to the French volunteers who came to help.

Russian terror knows no boundaries or victims' nationalities. The brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity. My condolences go out to their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the others who were injured in this horrific attack. https://t.co/j5LF1Jqp83 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 2, 2024

"My condolences go out to their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the others who were injured in this horrific attack," he added.

Background: On the evening of 1 February, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that two French volunteers had been killed and three others injured as a result of the Russian attack on Beryslav.

