Macron's ex-bodyguard detained

Alexandre Benalla, the former top security aide to the French President arrives at a Paris courthouse, on February 19, 2019, prior to a hearing before a judge as part of the so-called "Benalla case" (AFP Photo/Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT)

Paris (AFP) - The French president's disgraced former bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, was Tuesday placed in provisional detention, his lawyer said.

Instructing magistrates took the decision after President Emmanuel Macron's former staffer allegedly broke the conditions of his bail, said lawyer Jacqueline Laffont.

Benalla faces criminal charges after it emerged in July that he roughed up protesters during a May Day demonstration in Paris while wearing a police helmet.

The "Benalla affair" sparked a major scandal for Macron, prompting a wave of accusations from opponents that the presidency covered it up.

Benalla was fired after the revelations, but officials are worried he may since have been profiting from his former insider status.

Lawyer Laffont said she had already launched an appeal against the provisional detention.