In Macron's France, streets and fields seethe with protest

JOHN LEICESTER
·5 min read

PARIS (AP) — A big day has come for French high school student Elisa Fares. At age 17, she is taking part in her first protest.

In a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 — and a country again seething with anger against its leaders — graduating from bystander to demonstrator is a generations-old rite of passage. Fares looks both excited and nervous as she prepares to march down Paris streets where people for centuries have similarly defied authority and declared: “Non!”

Two friends, neither older than 18 but already protest veterans whose parents took them to demonstrations when they were little, are showing Fares the ropes. They’ve readied eyedrops and gas masks in case police fire tear gas — as they have done repeatedly in recent weeks.

“The French are known for fighting and we'll fight," says one of the friends, Coline Marionneau, also 17. “My mother goes to a lot of demonstrations ... She says if you have things to say, you should protest.”

For French President Emmanuel Macron, the look of determination on their young faces only heralds deepening crisis. His government has ignited a firestorm of anger with unpopular pension reforms that he railroaded through parliament and which, most notably, push the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Furious not just with the prospect of working for longer but also with the way Macron imposed it, his opponents have switched to full-on disobedience mode. They're regularly striking and demonstrating and threatening to make his second and final term as president even more difficult than his first. It, too, was rocked by months of protests — often violent — by so-called yellow vest campaigners against social injustice.

Fares, the first-time protester, said her mother had been against her taking to the streets but has now given her blessing.

“She said that if I wanted to fight, she wouldn’t stop me,” the teen says.

Critics accuse Macron of effectively ruling by decree, likening him to France’s kings of old. Their reign finished badly: In the French Revolution, King Louis XVI ended up on the guillotine. There’s no danger of that happening to Macron. But hobbled in parliament and contested on the streets piled high with reeking garbage uncollected by striking workers, he’s being given a tough lesson, again, about French people power. Freshly scrawled slogans in Paris reference 1789.

So drastically has Macron lost the initiative that he was forced to indefinitely postpone a planned state visit this week by U.K. King Charles III. Germany, not France, will now get the honor of being the first overseas ally to host Charles as monarch.

The France leg of Charles' tour would have coincided with a new round of strikes and demonstrations planned for Tuesday that are again likely to mobilize many hundreds of thousands of protesters. Macron said the royal visit likely would have become their target, which risked creating a “detestable situation.”

Encouraged by that victory, the protest movement is plowing on and picking up new recruits, including some so young that it will be many decades before they'll be directly impacted by the pushed-back retirement age. Their involvement is a worrisome development for Macron, because it suggests that protests are evolving, broadening from workplace and retirement concerns to a more generalized malaise with the president and his governance.

Violence is picking up, too. Police and environmental activists fought pitched battles over the weekend in rural western France, resulting in dozens of injuries. Officers fired more than 4,000 nonlethal dispersion grenades in fending off hundreds of protesters who rained down rocks, powerful fireworks and gasoline bombs on police lines.

“Anger and resentment,” says former President François Hollande, Macron's predecessor, “is at a level that I have rarely seen.”

For Fares, whose first demonstration was a peaceful protest in Paris this weekend, the final straw was Macron’s decision to not let legislators vote on his retirement reform, because he wasn’t sure of winning a majority for it. Instead, he ordered his prime minister to skirt parliament by using a special constitutional power to ram the bill through.

It was the 11th time that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had to resort to the so-called Article 49.3 power in just 10 months — a telling sign of Macron’s fragility since he lost his parliamentary majority in an election last June.

“It’s an attack on democracy,” Fares said. “It annoyed me too much.”

Her friend Luna Dessommes, 18, added hopefully: “We have to use the movement to politicize more and more young people.”

At age 76, veteran protester Gilbert Leblanc has been through it all before. He was a yellow vest; by his count, he took part in more than 220 of their protests in Macron's first term, rallying to the cry that the former banker was too pro-business and "the president of the rich."

Long before that, Leblanc cut his teeth in seminal civil unrest that reshaped France in May 1968. He says that when he tells awe-struck young protesters that he was a “soixante-huitard” — a '68 veteran — they “want to take selfies with me.”

This winter, he has kept his heating off, instead saving the money for train fares to the capital, so he can protest every weekend, he said.

“My grandfather who fought in World War I, got the war medal. He would rise from his grave if he saw me sitting at home, in my sofa, not doing anything,” Leblanc said.

“Everything we've obtained has been with our tears and blood.”

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Near Record in India Means Buyers Are Seen Staying Away

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in gold prices to an all-time high in India is deterring local buyers in the runup to what is normally a key demand period next month, according to the World Gold Council.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateGold futures in the second-biggest consumer jumped to a record 60,4

  • 'What can we do?': Millions in African countries need power

    From Zimbabwe, where many must work at night because it's the only time there is power, to Nigeria where collapses of the grid are frequent, the reliable supply of electricity remains elusive across Africa. The electricity shortages that plague many of Africa's 54 countries are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth, energy experts warn. In recent years South Africa's power generation has become so inadequate that the continent's most developed economy must cope with rolling power blackouts of eight to 10 hours per day.

  • John Kirby casts doubt on China-Russia 'alliance'

    STORY: Kirby said China and Russia are using each other to push back on the US. "I think for all the bluster about a no-limits relationship, I mean there clearly are limits to what President Xi has proven that he is willing to do in terms of bolstering up Mr. Putin. Now look, these are two nations that see common cause in pushing back on American leadership around the world, and leadership of the West, and leadership of NATO. So, they are sort of using one another to chafe and to bristle at American leadership around the world. But it remains to be seen how much of a true alliance we have here. These are two nations that want to challenge the international rules-based order, in one case China. They actually have the resources and capabilities to mount an effective challenge. President Putin sees that, he knows that. And that's why we believe he's cozying up a little bit more to President Xi."

  • Taiwan says sees no signs of PLA deployment before president's US trip

    There are no signs of any unusual military deployments by China's military ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States and Central America this week, a deputy Taiwanese defence minister said on Monday. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island last August following a trip to Taipei by then U.S.-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On her way back to Taiwan, she will transit through Los Angeles, where she is likely to meet current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

  • Fed's Kashkari: Banking stress brings U.S. closer to recession - CBS

    Recent stress in the banking sector and the possibility of a follow-on credit crunch brings the U.S. closer to recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said Sunday in comments to CBS show Face the Nation. "It definitely brings us closer," Kashkari said. Kashkari, who has been among the most hawkish Fed policymakers in advocating higher interest rates to fight inflation, said it remained too soon to gauge the size of the “imprint” bank stress will have on the economy, and therefore too soon to know how it might influence the next interest rate decision of the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • Saudi National Bank Chairman Resigns After Credit Suisse Comment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder whose comments recently helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares, has resigned. He will be replaced by Saudi National Bank Chief Executive Officer Saeed Moha

  • Trump's own attorney says the former president's TruthSocial posts attacking Manhattan prosecutor ahead of possible indictment were 'ill-advised'

    "I'm not his social media consultant," Attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

  • Trump rally goes silent after he attempts to mock DeSantis

    Former President Donald Trump was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a weekend rally in Texas, but some of the speech fell flat on the audience in Waco.

  • Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Erdoğan “highlighted the importance Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflicts through negotiations” and “thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black…

  • JoCo Sheriff Hayden might have uncovered election fraud — just not where he claims | Opinion

    It seems clear the real deception is about what office he really wants.

  • Hungary says it will block Ukraine joining EU and NATO because of Ukraine’s education law

    Budapest will not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO because of the country's education law, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting with UN Human Rights Assistant Secretary General Ilze Brands Kheris.

  • North Macedonia will consider returning Ukraine’s Mi-24 helicopters

    The North Macedonian government will consider a proposal from its General Staff to return Mi-24 helicopters purchased from Ukraine in 2001 on March 29, North Macedonian Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska saidon North Macedonian television channel Alsat TV.

  • Netanyahu fires defense minister, sparking mass protests in Israel

    Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets in protest.

  • India summons Canada High Commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

    India summoned Canada's High Commissioner on Sunday to "convey strong concern" over Sikh protesters in Canada and how they were allowed to breach the security of India's diplomatic mission and consulates. According to Canadian media reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Indian consulate in Vancouver on Saturday over demands for an independent Sikh state, a simmering issue for decades recently triggered again.

  • Belarusian opposition leader reacts to Putin’s plans to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

    Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus violates the country’s constitution, Belarussian opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter on March 25.

  • Trump Claims Without Evidence That District Attorney ‘Already Dropped’ the Stormy Daniels Case

    The former president has also started denying the affair with the adult actress ever occurred

  • Attacks on Iran-linked bases in Syria will draw swift response -spokesperson

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Strikes on Iranian-linked bases in Syria would draw a quick response, an Iranian security spokesperson said on Saturday, after the reported death of 19 people in one of the deadliest exchanges between the U.S. and Iranian-aligned forces in years. "Any pretext to attack bases created at the request of the Syrian government to deal with terrorism and Islamic State elements in this country will be met with an immediate counter-response," Keyvan Khosravi, spokesperson for Iran's top security body, was quoted as saying by Iranian state media. Iran says its forces and allied fighters are in Syria at the request of Damascus, and sees U.S. forces there as occupiers.

  • Russian town shocked by case of child's Ukraine drawing

    In the Russian town of Yefremov, residents say they are shocked by the case of a father separated from his 13-year-old daughter because of her drawing criticising Moscow's offensive."Separating a father from his daughter is horrible.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces comment on statements about Russian attrition near Bakhmut

    Serhii Cherevatyi, a representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that the number of clashes on the Bakhmut front has decreased in recent days, but the statements made by British intelligence about the attrition of Russian troops near Bakhmut need more detailed analysis.

  • Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

    Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong's first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks. During the pandemic, protests were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019.