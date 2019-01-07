Macy's and Kohl's Could Report Stellar Holiday Sales This Week

The 2017 holiday season was a turning point for many U.S. retailers: particularly department stores. Macy's (NYSE: M), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and even J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) broke out of long-running sales slumps, posting solid comparable-store sales growth for the November-December holiday period and the fourth quarter as a whole.

For Macy's and Kohl's, that momentum continued into 2018. Meanwhile, J.C. Penney's results quickly turned south again. Despite the divergence in their results, all three stocks have tumbled in the past two months, due to investors' concerns about their cautious holiday quarter forecasts.

Macy's, Kohl's, and J.C. Penney stock performance. Data by YCharts.

However, retail sales appear to have been phenomenally strong during the holiday season. This bodes well for Macy's and Kohl's -- and possibly even J.C. Penney -- all three of which are likely to report their November-December sales results later this week.

Why investors have been worried

Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, Kohl's and Macy's have both posted solid comp sales gains of 2.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Those figures compare favorably to J.C. Penney's 1.7% comp sales decline during the same period, which was driven by a dreadful performance in the third quarter.

Yet investors have found plenty of reasons to fault Macy's and Kohl's, despite their solid sales growth. For one thing, Kohl's hasn't been able to sustain the level of growth it achieved in the holiday quarter a year ago, when comp sales rose 6.3%. Additionally, discounters like Target and many off-price chains have been posting even faster growth, thanks to the strong consumer spending environment.

Compounding these worries, Macy's and Kohl's both projected in November that sales growth would slow somewhat this quarter, compared to the first three quarters of fiscal 2018. And J.C. Penney's new CEO indicated that a quick turnaround wasn't likely.

A superb holiday season for retailers

Investors have been so concerned about these fourth-quarter forecasts that they seem to have ignored some of the retail sales data that has come out recently.

The exterior of a Kohl's store More

Investors may be misjudging how department stores fared last quarter. Image source: Kohl's.

Most notably, the weekly Redbook Index of U.S. retail sales was consistently strong throughout the holiday season. For each of the eight weeks between Nov. 5 and Dec. 30 -- a period that roughly corresponds to the holiday shopping season -- the Redbook index showed a year-over-year gain of at least 6.1%. The highlights included a 7.9% jump the week of Black Friday, a 7.8% increase the week before Christmas, and a 9.3% surge in the last week of December.