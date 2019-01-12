Macy's and Kohl's Report Disappointing Holiday Sales

American consumers opened up their wallets this past holiday season, driving solid retail sales growth. This seemed to put Macy's (NYSE: M) and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) on track to report stronger-than-expected sales results for the holiday period, as I wrote earlier this week.

Both department store operators did manage to continue growing comparable store sales during the November-December period. However, the pace of growth slowed relative to the first nine months of fiscal 2018 -- particularly for Macy's. As a result, Kohl's stock fell 5% on Thursday, while Macy's shares plunged nearly 18%.

Macy's misses and cuts guidance

Through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, Macy's posted solid comp sales growth of 2.7%, including sales in licensed departments. As of November, it projected that comp sales would rise 2.3% to 2.5% for the fiscal year as a whole, implying comp sales growth of around 2% in the fourth quarter.

However, while Macy's started the holiday season on a strong note, its sales pace slowed in mid-December and didn't rebound until the week of Christmas. That limited Macy's to a 1.1% comp sales increase for the nine-week holiday period.

Based on this disappointing sales result, Macy's reduced its full-year outlook for comp sales growth to 2%. Additionally, it will have to take greater markdowns this month to clear out excess inventory. As a result, Macy's now expects gross margin to decline slightly on an annual basis -- compared to its previous forecast for a small increase.

Higher-than-expected asset sale gains and credit card earnings should partially offset this margin pressure. Nevertheless, Macy's was forced to cut its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share from a range of $4.10 to $4.30 to a new range of $3.95 to $4.00.

Kohl's results also fail to impress

Kohl's posted a similar comparable store sales increase of 1.2% during the November-December period. But whereas Macy's management was disappointed about a 1.1% comp sales gain, Kohl's executives had lower expectations going into the quarter. That was largely because the retailer was facing an extremely tough comparison after comp sales surged 6.9% in the same period a year ago.